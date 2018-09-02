Online shopping is the ultimate convenience. You can window shop from the comfort of your couch or virtually anywhere. The downside is the wait — there's no instant gratification when shopping online and waiting for everything to arrive is a slog.

The upshot is that there are now several fantastic apps for tracking all the things you order online. Below are four of the best package tracking apps for Android.

ParcelTrack

ParcelTrack is a no-nonsense package tracker with a handful of very helpful features, like automatic tracking number detection from the clipboard and a unique user ID with an inbox. Using your personal inbox, you can forward shipment notification emails to this address and ParcelTrack will automatically extract the tracking number and begin tracking that package.

If you tap on any of the packages you're tracking, you'll be shown a detailed list of all status updates along with a map view of the package's location history and current location.

ParcelTrack is free to use. However, if you want to unlock features like push notifications, cross-platform sync, a barcode scanner and more, you'll need to purchase a one-time in-app unlock for $2.99.

Slice

Slice by Rakuten is much more than just a package tracking app. It's a shopping assistant that will help you save money, track your spending and give you tracking updates on packages automatically.

Slice scans your inbox for tracking numbers and will automatically add them to the app. You can also add your Amazon account to Slice to get even more tracking info on your purchases. And if there's a product recall or a price drop on something you've purchased, Slice can automatically get you a refund on that product and credit the difference to your attached payment method, without you ever lifting a finger.

Best of all, it's entirely free. But you will have to give it access to several of your accounts, so if you're extra cautious about privacy and security, this might not be the best option for you.

17Track

17Track is one of the best free options available. The app supports over 220 carriers and — arguably the best feature — lets you add up to 10 tracking numbers at a time.

17Track also lets you check the status of your packages from your browser at 17track.net and automatically syncs between all your devices with push notifications.

17Track is built for power users (or those who tend to buy a lot of stuff online) as you can simultaneously track up to 40 numbers. If you need more than that, you can up the quota to 100 for $2.99 per month or to 200 for $4.99 per month.

Deliveries Package Tracker

Deliveries Package Tracker, not to be confused with Deliveries for iOS, is a package tracker that includes support for dozens of carriers and background push notifications for status updated for your packages.

There's a widget that you can place on your home screen and a map overview for select carriers.

Upgrading to the Pro version (a $5.99 one-time fee or $0.99 per year for continued support) will remove ads and allow you to connect your Amazon and eBay accounts for automatic sync with your purchases. You will also be able to change the theme, cross-device sync and more.

