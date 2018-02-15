Olympic athletes 2018: How to follow the best from Team USA

One of the best ways to follow the Olympic action in PyeongChang is from the athletes themselves. From gold medal tweets to bronze medal Instagrams, here's how to follow the best athletes from Team USA.

Chloe Kim, snowboarding

Chloe Kim is 17 years old, just won gold in the halfpipe and loves churros.

Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 11, 2018

Follow Kim on Twitter and you'll get tweets during her competitions, like this one in between her second and third runs at the Olympic halfpipe on her way to the gold medal:

Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 13, 2018

You can follow Kim on Twitter @chloekimsnow. She's also on Instagram, where you can see her snowboarding around the world and pics of her impossibly cute dog. Kim is also on Facebook but is more active on Twitter and Instagram.

Shaun White, snowboarding

At 31, snowboarding legend Shaun White is competing in his fourth Olympics, where he'll try to win his third gold medal in the halfpipe.

You can follow White on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Red Gerard, snowboarding

Red Gerard won the first gold medal for Team USA in PyeongChang in the snowboard slopestyle event and promptly dropped an f-bomb on live TV. The best way to follow the 17-year-old kid from Colorado is on Instagram; he doesn't post to his Facebook page much and hasn't tweeted in nearly two years.

Jamie Anderson, snowboarding

Jamie Anderson won gold in snowboard slopestyle. Like Gerard, she's more active on Instagram than either Twitter or Facebook.

Mikaela Shiffrin, alpine skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin looks to repeat as Olympic slalom champion in PyeongChang after becoming the youngest slalom champion in Olympic history as an 18-year-old in Sochi four years ago. She's the heavy favorite to win her second gold in slalom and among the favorites in giant slalom and combined (a mix of downhill and slalom). She may even race in the speed events, downhill and Super G. Shiffrin posts equally on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Lindsey Vonn, alpine skiing

After missing the 2014 Games in Sochi because of a knee injury, ski racer Lindsey Vonn is set to race in the speed events, downhill and Super G. She's active on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Gus Kenworthy, freestyle skiing

Aside from figure skater Adam Rippon, Gus Kenworthy is the only other openly gay athlete competing at the Olympics. He'll compete soon in the slope-style skiing event and looks like Robb Stark from "Game of Thrones." You can follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

Adam Rippon, figure skating

Adam Rippon won a bronze medal in the figure skating team event and is charming and hilarious.

I was recently asked in an interview what its like to be a gay athlete in sports. I said that it’s exactly like being a straight athlete. Lots of hard work but usually done with better eye brows. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) December 28, 2017

You can follow Rippon on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Nathan Chen, figure skating

Nathan Chen fell during the team competition but is still a favorite to medal in the men's individual competition. You can follow Chen in PyeongChang on Instagram; he's less active on Twitter and Facebook.

Maia and Alex Shibutani, figure skating

The "Shib Sibs" are a brother-sister figure skating team. They won bronze in the team event. You can follow sister Maia on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. And brother Alex on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. They also have a joint Facebook page.

Maame Biney, speedskating

Born in Ghana, Maame Biney and moved to the US when she was five. She's the first African-American woman to make the US Olympic speedskating team. The 17-year-old short-track speedskater is on Instagram and Twitter.

