When you're stuck at home, music can provide a sense of order amid the coronavirus chaos. Streaming music is cheap or even free (in the case of Pandora and Spotify) and outpaces any physical format when it comes to ease and convenience. Sure, vinyl may be making a resurgence among audiophiles, but if you're concerned about sound quality then streaming still has a lot to offer. In some cases, subscription services can sound indistinguishable from, or even better than, a CD.

We've checked out the leading on-demand music streaming apps and options -- services such as Spotify, Pandora Premium, Apple Music and Tidal -- as well as Amazon Music Unlimited and YouTube Music to see how each platform stacks up for your subscription buck. While most boast music catalogs of more than 50 million songs, each has its own unique pros and cons. We've also left out services that only play music in a radio format and don't offer a la carte listening.

Read on to find an in-depth look at each of the services and a feature comparison. Most of the services start from $9.99 (£9.99, AU$11.99), but there's a full price breakdown in the chart at the bottom of the page. If you want the TL;DR, these are the top three:

Angela Lang/CNET It's a close race between Spotify Premium and Apple Music but Spotify wins thanks to a fun, easy-to-use interface, an extensive catalog and the best device compatibility. Spotify also offers our favorite free tier. Without paying a dime you can still stream over Spotify Connect to numerous devices and you don't even need to provide a credit card. Read our Spotify review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET Apple Music is a close second and it's the only one of the "big four" with a digital locker to store your own library of songs. If you own an Apple HomePod, you'll need this subscription service to summon music with your voice. It also makes the ideal companion for an iPod Touch, which, amazingly, is still a thing. Read our Apple Music review.

In third place is Tidal, which offers a wide selection of music beyond its most eye-catching urban names. Its higher-priced options are especially suited to people seeking the best audio quality. Currently it's a great deal too, offering four months of music for $4. Read more.

So here's what we think of the the top six music-streaming services. It's worth noting that all of these services will work on the major platforms -- Android, iOS, PC and Mac. Actual device compatibility varies widely, particularly on smart speakers such as the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Spotify

Spotify is the pioneer in the music-streaming space, and it's arguably the best known. It offers a number of curated music discovery services, including its Discover Weekly playlist, and is constantly implementing new ones, such as Stations. The service's (now optional) Facebook integration makes sharing music on Spotify easier than competitors. Spotify allows you to send a track or album, collaborate on playlists with friends or peek at what your Facebook friends are listening to.

The Good

Free version is impressively robust.

It's easy to build your own playlists and sync them for offline listening.

User-friendly apps that are updated frequently and have enough features without being overwhelming.

Allows you to follow artists and to be alerted when they release new music or announce an upcoming show.

Highly personalized custom playlists.

Spotify Connect AV receivers, and it works on both the Premium and the free tier.

The Bad

Advertisements in the free service can be intrusive.

You can't listen to specific songs in the free tier, just a mix based on the requested music

Best for: People who want a solid all-around service, and especially for people who love to make, browse and share playlists for any scenario.

Apple Music



While it suffered from teething problems at the beginning, Apple Music has grown to become one of the most popular streaming services. It offers plenty of features and a wealth of discount options for families and students. There's also ton of curated playlists, many hand-crafted by musicians and tastemakers, but it still lacks the robust sharing options built into Spotify.

The Good

It combines your iTunes library with music you don't own, rounding out what you can play.

A combination of human music experts and algorithms help find music you'll want to hear based on what you play.

You can control what you hear or search for new music using Siri on iOS devices.

Has a music locker via iTunes Match

It's currently the only choice for Apple HomePod

The Bad

As you'd expect, the Android app and experience isn't as smooth as the iOS one.

Doesn't work with old iPods (except iPod Touch)

Best for: Those who want to listen to albums and songs they've added to iTunes or use an Apple HomePod.

Tidal



Owned by hip-hop mogul Jay Z, Tidal is the only "major" streaming music service that offers lossless audio streaming with sound quality that is virtually identical to -- or better than -- CD. Tidal has offered exclusive content in the past from its superstar co-owners, including Beyonce's album Lemonade or Kanye West's The Life of Pablo, but this trend has thankfully subsided. Tidal says its catalog now exceeds 60 million tracks, but it may not always have everything you're looking for. For example, Metallica is a Spotify exclusive. If you're an audiophile, a fan of R&B or hip-hop, or a mix of both, then Tidal should appeal to you.

The Good

High-fidelity music streams.

Lots of video content, including concert livestreams.

Offers occasional ticket presales.

Big focus on under-the-radar (predominantly hip-hop) artists.

Profiles and record reviews on every page.



The Bad

The mobile apps and web player aren't as straightforward as some others.

The catalog isn't as exhaustive as Spotify's, especially Spotify Premium.

Hi-res music uses MQA which needs a specialized decoder

Best for: Musically inclined purists who care deeply about sound quality and discovering new, up-and-coming artists.

Google Play Music/YouTube Music



Google Play Music was supposed to be replaced by YouTube Music by now, but it's not happened yet. This leaves us with two similar services. While Google says it's working on migrating members from one service to the other there are still some major hurdles. Firstly, there's no way to copy your Play Music library to YouTube Music one, without using a paid, third-party service such as Soundiiz. Secondly, only Google Play Music works as both a streaming-music service and a music locker: It allows you to store and stream your entire music library (up to 50,000 songs), as well as stream any of the 30 million songs in its catalog.

Meanwhile, if you sign up for the ad-free YouTube Premium you get YouTube Music thrown in for free. YouTube Music offers a cleaner interface than Google Play Music, and Google says the digital locker functionality is coming... sometime.

Instead of playlists, both services offer well-curated radio stations which are the standout features. Unlike playlists, which are finite and contain specific tracks, radio stations play endlessly and are updated often.

The Good

Google Play Music seamlessly integrates your personal collection with the streaming catalog.

Monthly fee includes subscription to YouTube Music: commercial-free streaming on YouTube and YouTube Music.

Offers music locker service for free.

The Bad

The lack of a timeline for Google Play Music's replacement is frustrating.

Best for: Waiting a while to see if Google can sort out a way to streamline two services into one

Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon Music Unlimited is the "grown-up" version of Amazon Prime Music, which Prime subscribers get for "free." It offers a greatly expanded catalog for an extra outlay per month. Rather than focusing on the cutting edge of music as some others here do, the Amazon music service features recommended playlists and radio stations that are grouped around artists you've already listened to.

The Good

The Bad

Artist profiles don't have biographies.

Officially advertised as "tens of millions" of tracks strong, it's unclear if the catalog is quite as large as its competitors listed here (see chart below).

The service no longer includes a music locker

Best for: Amazon Prime members who want to save a few bucks on a decent music catalog.

Pandora Premium

Now a fully fledged streaming service with the addition of the a la carte Premium and no-ads Plus tiers, Pandora also offers one of the most popular radio services in the US. As a result, the company offers more flexibility than most competitors and is gaining in subscribers, even if it's behind in terms of overall catalog size.

The Good

The service enjoys one of the largest user bases, thanks to its free version.



Pandora's Music Genome Project analyzes each track according to 450 different attributes in order to give better suggestions.



The Bad

Its audio quality is among the lowest available, even on the Premium subscription (192Kbps).



It doesn't really offer enough of an incentive for an upgrade compared to the others here.



Not available outside the US.



Best for: Pandora Premium is of most interest to people who already use Pandora and want to be able to pick exactly what they listen to. We'd recommend it to almost no one else.

The rest

Qobuz launched in the US in February 2019 with a clean interface, hi-res audio streams (which don't need an MQA decoder) and the ability to buy lossless music. We've found its catalog isn't quite at the level of Tidal or Spotify.

French stalwart Deezer has been operating in the States since 2016 and it has a lot to offer including a free tier (mobile only) and 56 million tracks. It doesn't have quite the subscriber count or the advanced features of the bigger services, however.

Music streaming services compared

Amazon Music Unlimited Apple Music YouTube Music Pandora Spotify Tidal Monthly fee Prime members: $7.99, £7.99, N/A; Non-Prime members: $9.99, £9.99, AU$11.99; Alexa-only service: Free $9.99, £9.99, AU$11.99 $9.99, £9.99, AU$11.99 Plus: $4.99; Premium: $9.99 $9.99, £9.99, AU$11.99, $12.99 with Hulu Premium: $9.99, £9.99, AU$14.99; HiFi: $19.99, £19.99, AU$23.99 Free option? Yes, with ads No No Yes, with ads Yes, with ads No Free trial period 30 days 3 months 30 days 60 days 30 days 3 months













Music library size 50 million 60 million Over 40 million Tens of millions 50 million 60 million Maximum bitrate 256Kbps 256Kbps 320Kbps 192Kbps 320Kbps 1,411Kbps Family sharing? Yes, $14.99, £14.99, AU$17.99 for up to 6 people Yes, $14.99, £14.99, AU$17.99 for up to 6 people Yes, $14.99, £14.99, AU$17.99 per month for up to 6 people Yes, $14.99 for up to 6 people Yes, $5, £5, AU$6 per month per additional member, up to 5 Yes, 50% off each additional account, up to 4 Student discount No Yes, Price varies by country No $4.99 (Premium) $4.99 (US only) Premium: $4.99, HiFi: $9.99 (US only) US military discount No No No Yes No Yes Offline listening Mobile and desktop Mobile only Mobile only Mobile only Mobile and desktop Mobile only Radio stations Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Podcasts No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Music videos No Yes No No Yes Yes Music locker functionality No Yes No No No No

What else do you need to know?

Streaming radio vs. on-demand

This guide covers on-demand music streaming services, and for that reason, we've purposefully left out services that only play music in a radio format. Until last year this list excluded Pandora, but now that the company also offers a Premium tier, it's included here. Slacker Radio, TuneIn and iHeartRadio, meanwhile, are services that play music stations based around a theme or artist, without you explicitly picking tracks.

Music lockers: Your MP3s in the cloud

Amazon was one of the first services to offer uploading your MP3 collection into the cloud, but this was officially discontinued in 2018. Meanwhile, the Apple and Google services listed above still allow you to combine your personal music collection with the streaming catalog, so if you've invested money in digital music over the years, that money isn't wasted. Those so-called "music lockers" are available independently of the subscription services below, but also work in concert with them for subscribers of both.

Music catalog sizes compared

The number of songs offered by a music service used to be one of the main differentiators, but most now offer 50 million songs or more. However, depending on your favored genre, some of them have a more robust catalog that include many under-the-radar, indie or hip-hop artists. If you're musically inclined, constantly on the hunt for your favorite new band, a streaming service like Spotify or Tidal may be more up your alley. Users who are less ambitious about expanding their musical taste will be satisfied with the smaller catalogs Amazon Music Unlimited and Pandora offer. Apple Music is somewhere in the middle, offering a healthy mix of mainstream tunes and underground unknowns.