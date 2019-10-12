Best gifts for coffee lovers in 2019

You might still be riding the Third Wave coffee movement if you can discuss the aromatic nuances and mouthfeel of your preferred region of coffee bean, or maybe you've made your own cold brew at home. But even if you're not a proud coffee snob, we know you jones for your java -- and to a lesser extent, your leaves. That's why we've compiled our picks of the best gifts for coffee lovers.

When it comes to coffee, you may grind your own beans and use your pour-over coffee maker or go the French press route. Some of you are loyal to Starbucks and prefer your iced coffee, while others traipse to your neighborhood cafe for your daily blend -- or simply switch on your auto-drip coffee maker for a couple basic, get-the-job-done morning cups of caffeine. Whatever your way is, we've got the perfect gift for coffee lovers (we know you'll stay awake for this) or the lovable coffee connoisseur in your life.

Amazon With this 100% soy candle (a perfect stocking stuffer), you can wake up to the rich, warm smells of freshly roasted espresso beans and the gentle crackle of a wooden wick on your coffee table. The candles are made in the US of natural soy wax and are free of phthalates and dyes. They burn with a bright, consistent glow thanks to double wooden wicks, one of which crackles for a cozy fireplace effect. And they'll last for up to 60 hours.

Sur la Table If someone on your list (or you) has a stovetop espresso machine or other frother-less unit and digs a perfect latte every now and then, this handle immersion frother will let you enjoy delicious, barista-quality beverages from your kitchen without the surcharge.

Amazon If you're like me, you need at least three stainless travel mugs in circulation at any given time to make up for how often I leave them at work or elsewhere. This stainless steel Yeti mug is a great gift, has a handle and will keep your morning coffee hot as Hades for as long as it takes to drink it. But beware: This one isn't great for drivers as the stainless mug won't fit a standard cup holder.

Sur la Table Even if you've got a coffee system in place, a simple pour-over unit can be great for making a quick cup for yourself without brewing an entire pot. This unique ceramic, dishwasher safe brewer makes good coffee with a bold flavour. And pour overs travel, so you can make your favorite coffee with on vacation with no hassle.

Sur la Table How about a warm copper kettle for the coffee-obsessed (or for the Sound of Music-obsessed). This works well with any pour-over unit like the one above (or for tea!) and is handsome as anything.

Slow coffee drinkers rejoice. This smart mug keeps your coffee at whatever temperature (piping hot or not so hot) you prefer for as long as you take to drink it with a built-in electric warmer. It can even be controlled from your phone via an app.

Amazon If you've got a cat and coffee lover in your life, I'd suggest getting this adorable sugar bowl as a unique gift for them right meow.

Trade If you love traveling around the US checking out the local coffee scenes, a Trade coffee subscription might be the perfect coffee gift for yourself. They've got favorite roasters from across the country, such as Gimme!, Sightglass and Intelligentsia, all delivered to your door with a frequency that you choose. As far as subscription options go, you can get two 12-ounce bags of classic blends for $25 total per delivery ($12.50 per bag), or a single bag from one of 400 roasters for between $15 and $22 per delivery (shipping included for both options). Trade takes you through a few coffee onboarding questions to suss out your preferred taste (chocolate, anyone?) and roasts. If you need ground coffee, they even let you select your usual brew method for the perfect size of coffee grounds for your filter.