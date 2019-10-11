The best tailgating gadgets and gear

Yellow Dog Productions/Getty Images

I went to the University of Georgia (go Dawgs!) and tailgating in Athens, Georgia is big business. It seems like some people always have the coolest setups -- and they update them with great new tailgating gear and gadgets every year. Luckily, I was fortunate enough to drop by a game this year to check out some of the newest tailgating gadgets and gear. I was definitely impressed.

From grilling gear to logoed lounge chairs and even something for the four-legged fans out there, these would all make great gifts for the football fanatic in your life. Check out the best tailgating gear and gadgets and always win the pregame.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

The Home Depot Don't even get me started with this amazing grill. Seriously, I've been out of college and away from the tailgate scene for a few years and suddenly we're in the future. This grill allows you to control its temperature, as well as the temperature of your food, all from an app on your phone. It also has lots of convenient features, like an extra grill rack and TurboTemp, which allows speedy temperature changes. Seriously. You won't have to miss a single play. Use it for grilling or smoking your favorite tailgate grub.

Amazon This much smaller propane grill is extremely portable, with a 189 square-inch total cooking area and push-button ignition for your most basic tailgating needs. Propane tanks sold separately.

The Home Depot If you can control everything else via your phone, your generator should be no exception. This 2,300-watt gasoline-powered generator is superquiet and has 1,800 running watts to power your radio, electric grill, TV or whatever else you're hauling with you. It also has an LCD screen, which displays real-time fuel and runtime data.

Wayfair Tailgating without a legit table is like drinking a room-temperature martini. I'll do it but I won't like it. This perfect pop-up table will slide right into the back of your car and even has cup holders for your coldies.

Amazon Look, I know I'm plugging another Georgia team, but when you're the best you just can't help yourself. Also, you can totally order this with other team logos (but why would you, really?). This chair has a built-in cooler that holds up to six cans, and comes with a cup holder and side storage pouch. It folds up so that you can easily pack it up after the dirty birds take home the win.

Don't be caught with a flaming hot grill, burgers at the ready and no utensils to manage them. This set of quality grill tools comes with a canvas chef's wrap to keep them safe and sound after use.

Amazon Tailgating means making the most of your trunk space or hatchback and being able to find things easily for setup. One way to make sure that happens is this organizer with study compartments and four mesh pocketsfor storing smaller items like silverware and napkins.

Amazon While your drinks are being kept cool, remember your pups as well! I noticed SO many dogs while I was at the game and found myself worried about how they were staying hydrated. I've actually tried this little fountain and my dogs love it. It keeps the water cool and moving and holds up to 2 gallons.

Amazon The only thing worse than getting caught without grilling utensils would be getting caught with unseasoned meat. These refillable spice holders would be good homes for salt, pepper and a good dry rub or Cajun seasoning.

Amazon This pack of tools has legitimately all you'll need to get through a tailgate meal, from grilling tools to scissors for those unexpected DIY projects and even a chef's knife and cutting board.

Amazon The great thing about this cooler backpack is how easily you can sling it around and smoosh it into tight spaces. Completely leak-proof and highly insulated, this backpack will keep your meats from spoiling and your beer from warming.

Amazon Music is a must for any tailgate worth its weight, so make you've got a quality yet easy-to-handle sound system like this Bose SoundLink. It's loud, clear and water- (beer)-resistant.

Amazon Tailgating can be an eco-disaster if you're not careful. Bring a bag to collect cans and bottles for recycling and try to use biodegradable plates and cutlery like this nifty set of wooden forks and knives. A set of 300 is just $30 and should last you all season.

Amazon The makers of the Hopsulator were definitely not drunk when they designed this genius gadget. The superkoozy holds both 12-ounce and 16-ounce beer cans and looks pretty darn good doing it.

This article was written by Brittany Loggins for Chowhound.

Now playing: Watch this: Testing gas grills at the CNET Smart Home