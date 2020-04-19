Getty Images

When it comes to facial cleanser, it's easy to think that what you wash with doesn't make much of a difference. But if you have ever used a facial cleanser on the reg and then changed to a harsh bar soap -- you know that's not the case.

Dermatologists recommend using a facial cleanser at least twice a day as an important first step in any good skincare routine. Removing all traces of makeup, sweat, oil and other grime is key to giving your other skincare products a chance to work properly -- applying them on skin that has not been cleaned properly is just counterproductive. And if you're prone to acne, it's a must to cleanse properly so excess oil and bacteria is removed from your skin.

Read more: The best facial sunscreens in 2020

According to Dr. Caren Campbell, a board-certified dermatologist, which cleanser you choose depends on a variety of factors, including if you have dry, combination or normal skin. Specific skin concerns, like acne or sensitive skin, should be factored in as well. If you have drier skin, she recommends avoiding foaming cleansers and instead opt for a cream cleanser. "Foaming can be drying and irritating, best to stick with creamy washes," Campbell says. In general, if you have sensitive skin, stick to soap-free and fragrance-free formulas.

Below, you'll find the best facial cleansers for all different skin concerns. The list below highlights the top sellers across sites like Amazon, Sephora and Target. The prices range from high-end to more affordable drugstore finds and some products are classic favorites, while others are newer launches that have become popular recently.

Note that these products and services are independently chosen by our editors, based on extensive research into the available options in the marketplace. The prices and availability are accurate as of publishing time, but may change.

Fresh/Sephora Fresh Soy Facial cleanser is a bestselling cleanser on Sephora (with nearly 8,000 reviews) and it has a cult following in the beauty world. The cleanser is formulated to remove all traces of makeup without drying out the skin with soy proteins and other ingredients that help moisturize and soothe skin. It works for basically all skin types, including sensitive or dry skin.

Drunk Elephant/Sephora Beste Jelly Cleanser from Sephora works for basically every skin type and is a great choice for a simple, but effective cleanser that removes all makeup and grime from your face. I've been using this cleanser in the morning and after workout for months and I love it. I've used some cleansers before that just don't seem to get rid of all the makeup/grime from the day, or leave your skin super-dry after, and this one does not. It also has Sephora's clean beauty seal and is fragrance-free.

Tatcha Despite what you might think about exfoliating cleansers, you really don't have to use a harsh scrub to get a good exfoliation -- lots of cleansers contain ingredients that help exfoliate your skin even if you don't feel like you're "scrubbing" your face. Tatcha's The Deep Cleanse Exfoliating cleanser is one of those products. It's a gel-based cleanser that lathers into a creamy foam and uses fibers from Luffa fruit to gently exfoliate.

Cetaphil/Target Cetaphil facial cleanser is a classic go-to cleanser for many dermatologists -- including Dr. Campbell. This cleanser is also a top-seller at Target, and will not break the bank at $9.59. It's good for normal to oily skin types since it can help remove oil without drying out your skin. It's also fragrance-free, a huge plus for people who have more sensitive skin or dislike fragrance.

Farmacy/Sephora The last time I had a facial, the esthetician recommended that I "double cleanse," especially if I'm wearing makeup. The idea is that you use a makeup remover or cleansing balm like this to gently remove all makeup, and then cleanse with a regular cleanser. It feels like a pain to do two steps -- but I promise your skin will feel so much better, especially if you wear makeup every day. This cleansing balm from Farmacy is a top seller on Sephora and the balm works to "melt" away your makeup and will leave your skin feeling super-soft, not stripped or dry after.

Dermstore/HoliFrog This face wash from new brand HoliFrog is formulated to work like a serum on your skin. The acids in the cleanser are formulated to penetrate your skin while you wash and target acne. Don't let the term acid intimidate you -- these are not harsh acids, but gentle ones that target breakouts without stripping or irritating your skin. Keep in mind that this does contain chemical exfoliating ingredients, so go easy on other products that also contain acids since you don't need too much of a good thing.

CeraVe This cleanser from CeraVe is a top-seller on Amazon and perfect for drier skin types. It contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid, two key moisturizing ingredients, making it super-hydrating for the skin. This cleanser is also one of Dr. Campbell's favorites because it's soap-free and fragrance-free with a creamy texture.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.