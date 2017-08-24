3:24 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has arrived, and you can preorder it now. Just be prepared to break open the piggy bank.

The Note 8 will cost at least $930 if you purchase it outright. Ouch! Fortunately, there are ways to get a better deal...

Be a Note 7 owner

Regardles of where you purchase the phone, Samsung will provide a discount on the Note 8 as a make-good for the Note 7 debacle.

Just head to Samsung.com (tomorrow, when preorders go live), where you can receive an instant trade-in value of up to $425 (about £330 or $AU540) when you upgrade your current phone for a Galaxy Note 8. It's not yet clear what "up to $425" means in concrete, model-specific terms, but it'll definitely be the biggest savings you can get.

Head to Best Buy

Best Buy currently lists the unlocked Note 8 for $930; T-Mobile will sell it for the same price. AT&T's price: $950. Verizon's: $960. (At this writing, Sprint has yet to announce a price.)

However, if you're planning to finance the phone, Best Buy's prices undercut those offered by the carriers themselves:

AT&T: $28.33/month for 30 months, a total of $849.90.



$28.33/month for 30 months, a total of $849.90. Sprint: $33.33/month for 24 months, a total of $799.92.



$33.33/month for 24 months, a total of $799.92. Verizon: $32.75/month for 24 months, a total of $786.



Of course, those prices apply just to the phone; you'll still have to pay for service. And keep in mind that 24-30 months from now, the Note 8 will almost certainly be available for less -- possibly a lot less. So while it might seem like you're saving money up front, you may actually end up paying more than you would if you...

...Wait 6 months

Time for a history lesson. When the Samsung Galaxy S7 made its debut in April, 2016, it started at around $700. Just six months later, you could buy one for under $500. That's according to CamelCamelCamel, which tracks Amazon pricing history.

The same is true for all Samsung models: They start high, but eventually come down quite a bit. So if you don't mind waiting six months or even a year to get the Note 8, it's a safe bet you'll be able to save hundreds of dollars.

Solving for XX: The industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."

Special Reports: All of CNET's most in-depth features in one easy spot.