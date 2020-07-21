CNET también está disponible en español.

Best cheap and free perks for college students in 2020

Save money for pizza: Get Amazon Music unlimited for 99 cents, Amazon Prime for half off, Apple TV Plus for free and lots more.

2020 has brought a whole new set of challenges for new and returning college students, whether you're on campus or in a virtual lecture hall. Costs haven't stopped rising even when a pandemic is raging, but college students qualify for discounts on a variety of products and services and some are significant.

For example, college students can score deals on Microsoft's Office suite, Spotify and Hulu subscriptions, plus Amazon Prime just by proving they're currently enrolled in school, either with an .edu email account or through a validation service such as SheerID or Unidays

Beyond the deals listed below, ask at your student bookstore for discounts on devices and software. If you live on campus, check with your school's housing department to see which streaming services may be available to you at no additional charge. Be sure to check out our suggestions for the best apps for college students to save money and time

Student discounts on entertainment

These popular music and video streaming services give you breaks on subscriptions.

Apple TV Plus

Free with Apple Music subscription
Apple

Apple's streaming service is already fairly affordable at $4.99 per month, but if you sign up for an Apple Music student subscription (see below), you'll get Apple TV Plus at no extra charge. As noted below, students can also get Spotify, Hulu and Showtime bundled together for $4.99 per month. (Editors' note: Showtime, like CNET, is a division of ViacomCBS.) Decisions, decisions!

See at Apple

Apple Music

$4.99 per month
Apple/Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

In addition to hardware discounts (see below), Apple offers its Music subscription service at half price for students. That subscription nets you access to some 50 million songs, and of course, it's accessible on all your Apple devices. You also get Apple TV Plus (see above).

See at Apple

YouTube Premium

$6.99 per month
YouTube

Normally $11.99 per month, YouTube Premium is a two-fer: You get ad-free YouTube videos (including the option to download them for offline viewing) and unlimited access to YouTube Music, which is basically YouTube's answer to Spotify.

Just want YouTube Music? It's $4.99 per month for students (regularly $9.99). Both options allow for a free one-month trial if you want to test the waters first.

See at YouTube

Amazon Music Unlimited

99 cents per month
Amazon

Not to be confused with the Prime Music benefit that's included with an Amazon Prime subscription (or Prime Student; see below), Music Unlimited is Amazon's full-on, massive-library music service that rivals the likes of Apple Music and Spotify. But anyone who has a Prime Student subscription can get Music Unlimited for just 99 cents per month -- by far the cheapest music-streaming option anywhere.

See at Amazon

Spotify Premium with Hulu and Showtime

$4.99 per month
Angela Lang/CNET

Arguably the best student deal in the history of student deals, Spotify offers a $5 ad-free plan that includes both Hulu and Showtime. Nonstudents pay a minimum of $10, $6 and $11 per month, for a grand total of $27. That's an awful lot of entertainment for $5. if you already have a premium account, it's easy enough to convert to the student version. If you are part of a family plan, however, check if it would be cheaper for the family to keep you on the $14.99 plan or have you break off.

See at Spotify

Student discounts on money management

If there's one thing most students could use a hand with, it's managing money.

You Need a Budget

First year free
You Need a Budget

You Need a Budget offers a wealth of tools and classes to that end. It normally costs $84 per year, but as a student you can get the first year absolutely free.

See at You Need a Budget

Bank of America Student Banking

No monthly fees
James Martin/CNET

Financial institutions may offer student deals as well. Bank of America, for example, will waive monthly fees if you do all your banking through its banking app and ATM.

See at Bank of America

Wells Fargo Student Checking

No monthly fees
Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo offers a similar deal to Bank of America's and will waive monthly fees for students 17 to 24 years old.

See at Wells Fargo

Student discounts on apps and software

While you may be able to get software at a discount through your school's bookstore, you won't do any better than free.

Office 365 Education

Free for students
Microsoft

Microsoft sells Office Home & Student for $149. But you can do better than that with the free Office 365 Education, which gives you access to the online versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Microsoft Teams (the latter potentially useful for organizing and executing group projects) and other Office apps for free. All that's required is a valid school email address.

See at Microsoft

Evernote Premium

50% off a full year
Evernote

Evernote gives students 50% off the premium version for a year. That works out to $4 per month for industrial-strength note taking. After that first year, however, the price goes back to the regular $8 monthly.

See at Evernote

Student discounts on shopping and tech

From Amazon to Groupon, you can save up to 50% on services and devices.

Amazon Prime Student

6 months free, then $59 per year
Amazon

With an Amazon Prime Student membership, you can all get the benefits of a Prime subscription for half the price of the regular service. The student program includes free one- and two-day shipping, video streaming via Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited online photo storage through Prime Photos.

Prime Student starts with a free six-month trial and then goes for $59 per year (half the cost of a regular Prime subscription). You can participate for four years. Plus, if you rent or buy or sell textbooks through the Amazon textbook store, you can get free two-day shipping.

See at Amazon

Apple

Various discounts and freebies
Apple

Apple has long offered price breaks for students, including a half-price Apple Music subscription (see above) and discounts on iPads and Macs. One deal that's available now: Buy a Mac (at education pricing) and get free Apple AirPods. Students can also save 20% on an AppleCare Plus warranty program.

See at Apple

Best Buy

Exclusive discounts

Best Buy offers student savings on a wide variety of products, from laptops to TVs to mini fridges. To get the discounts (which in some cases can be applied to existing sale prices), you need to create or sign into your My Best Buy account, then sign up for student deals. Thankfully, you don't need an .edu email address, and in fact you don't actually have to be a student; parents of college and K-12 students can sign up as well. 

See at Best Buy

Groupon

Save an extra 25% on local deals
Groupon

Groupon's program affords college students an extra 25% off food, drink, activity and other local deals. That's for the first six months; after that, you save 15% for as long as you remain an eligible student.

See at Groupon

Lenovo laptops

Save an extra 5%
Angela Lang/CNET

Students, teachers and administrators can all score an extra 5% off Lenovo's laptops and that's on top of any existing sales or bundles (with a few exclusions, of course). You'll have to provide verification at checkout.

See at Lenovo

Have you found any other great college deals to share? List them in the comments!

Originally posted last year. Updated with additional deals.

