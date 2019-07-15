CNET también está disponible en español.

Best anti-Prime Day deals at Target that you can buy now

Target's daily doorbusters include a $69 Google Home, $800 4K TV.

You don't have to shop Amazon Prime Day to get a deal on July 15 and 16 this week. Target's doorbuster deals are also going on Monday and Tuesday to compete with Amazon's Prime Day bonanza. The tech deals span TVs, smart speakers and more. 

You can find many of the same sales on Amazon, but you have to be a Prime member in order to get those discounts. Target will let anyone snap up a sale, while supplies last. Some of these deals will only last one day, so check back tomorrow to see which new products have been added.

Vizio E-Series 70-inch Class 4K Smart TV: $800

Save $250 and get a $50 gift card with purchase
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Vizio E-Series class 4K smart TV has a 70-inch screen, a 4K Ultra HDR resolution and 120HZ refresh rate. The TV has Chromecast built in and works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

$800 at Target
$800 at Target

Google Home: $69 or buy two for $99

Save $30 or $99

Save $30 or $99

Google Home is your personalized assistant that works with Chromecast and other Google products. Google Home can make calls, order products, tell you the weather and more. You won't find this product on Amazon.

$69.00 at Target
$69 for 1 or $99 for 2 at Target

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: $280

Save $170

Save $170

Big savings on this Shark ION robot vacuum cleaner. The vacuum is WiFi enabled and can be paired with your Alexa devices. It has an extra large dust bin, a self-cleaning brushroll and powerful suction. Its cleaning path covers 5.9 inches.

$280 at Target
$280 at Target

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cordless Vacuum: $230

Save $70

Save $70

The Dyson V7 vacuum cleaner has 30 minutes of use per charge. It deep cleans carpets and hardwood floors and can be used as a handheld vacuum. It includes hygienic dirt ejecting to prevent you from touching the dirt.

$230 at Target
$230 at Target

Dyson Slim Ball Animal Vacuum: $230

Save $120

Save $120

The Dyson Slim Ball animal vacuum has a self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adapts to all floors. You steer the ball by turning your wrist.

$230 at Target
$230 at Target

Google Nest Security Camera: $169

Free Google Home Mini with purchase
Chris Monroe/CNET

The Google Nest Cam monitors motion and sound and is powered by USB. If it spots something unordinary, it'll send an alert to your phone. You can control the camera from your phone, including zooming in on an area. You won't find this on Amazon.

$169 at Target
$169 at Target

Delonghi Combination Drip Coffee, Espresso, Cappuccino and Latte Maker: $126

Save $74

Save $74

This Delonghi product can make drip coffee, espresso, cappuccinos and lattes. It has a frother for the lattes and cappuccinos and has a 10-cup drip coffee carafe. 

$126 at Target
$126 at Target

Oster 1.1 cu ft 1000W Microwave: $72

Save $18

Save $18

The stainless steel Oster microwave has a touch pad control and has six pre-set menus and 10 power levels. It has a built-in child lock, express cook option and an add 30 seconds function.

$72 at Target
$72 at Target

Whirlpool 2.7 cu ft Mini Refrigerator: $173

Save $57

Save $57

The Whirlpool mini fridge holds up to 75 cans and has two wired shelves.

$173 at Target
$173 at Target

Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker: $70

Save $60

Save $60
Macy's

The Instant Pot Duo pressure cooker combines seven kitchen appliances into one and has 14 smart programs. You can use it as a steamer or a slow cooker and it can save up to 70% more energy than a normal cooker.

$70 at Target
$70 at Target

Ninja Instant Cooker: $60

Save $10

Save $10

The Ninja instant cooker has dual pressure levels and has customized cooking programs. There are five settings from low to high.

$60 at Target
$60 at Target

Ninja Smart Screen Blender DUO: $100

Save $63

Save $63

The Ninja Smart Screen blender has a touchscreen display, a FreshVac pitcher and single-serve FreshVac cups. It has Auto-iQ programs to help you make your favorite frozen drinks. 

$100 at Target
$100 at Target

Air Fryers- Dash, $30 and As Seen On TV: $60

Save $20 and $17

Save $20 and $17

The Dash air fryer has a 1.2L frying basket.

The As Seen On TV air fryer has a 2.4qt frying basket and a digital touch panel.

$30 at Target
$30 at Target
$60 at Target

SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker: $90

Save $30

Save $30

The SodaStream Fizzi turns regular water into sparkling water just by touching a button. 

$90 at Target
$90 at Target

23andMe Personal Ancestry DNA Test Kit: $79

Save $21 and get a $10 gift card

See your ancestry information from over 1,000 populations worldwide. The lab fee is included and you'll get over 35 reports, including Ancestry Composition, Ancestry Detail and Neanderthal Ancestry.

$79 at Target
$79 at Target

Logitech Z207 Bluetooth Speaker: $30

Save $10

Save $10

The Logitech Z207 Bluetooth speaker also lets you listen via a wired connection. The front of the speaker has a Bluetooth pairing button, volume controls and a headphone jack.

$30 at Target
$30 at Target

Skullcandy Venue Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $130

Save $19

Save $19

The Skullcandy Venue headphones have active noise canceling and 24 hours of battery life. 10 minutes of charge is equal to five hours of play time. The headphones have an active assistant with built-in controls.

$130 at Target
$130 at Target

JLab Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $23

Save $7

Save $7

The JLab Wireless headphones have 13 hours of Bluetooth playing time. The headphones have a universal microphone so you can make calls. The controls are on the earcup to power on and off, pause or play, go forward or backward and control the volume.

$23 at Target
$23 at Target

Sega Genesis Flashback HD 2017 Console: $60

Save $10

Save $10
Sarah Tew/CNET

Gamers, get the Sega Genesis Flashback console while it's on sale. It's an enhanced version of the original console and has an HDMI cable and AC power adapter. 85 games are built in to the gaming device.

$60 at Target
$60 at Target

Braun Series 3 ProSkin Men's Electric Shaver: $60

Save $10

Save $10

The Braun Series 3 shaver is designed for wet and dry skin. The cordless model can be used for up to 45 minutes per charge and has an LCD display.

$60 at Target
$60 at Target

Braun Silk-Épil 7 Epilator: $90

Save $10

Save $10

The Braun Silk-Épil 7 epilator can be used on wet or dry skin and includes a bikini trimmer. The epilator is cordless and can remove up to four times more hair than wax.

$90.00 at Target
$90 at Target


