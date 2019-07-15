Angela Lang/CNET

You don't have to shop Amazon Prime Day to get a deal on July 15 and 16 this week. Target's doorbuster deals are also going on Monday and Tuesday to compete with Amazon's Prime Day bonanza. The tech deals span TVs, smart speakers and more.

You can find many of the same sales on Amazon, but you have to be a Prime member in order to get those discounts. Target will let anyone snap up a sale, while supplies last. Some of these deals will only last one day, so check back tomorrow to see which new products have been added.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Vizio E-Series class 4K smart TV has a 70-inch screen, a 4K Ultra HDR resolution and 120HZ refresh rate. The TV has Chromecast built in and works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Google Home is your personalized assistant that works with Chromecast and other Google products. Google Home can make calls, order products, tell you the weather and more. You won't find this product on Amazon.

Big savings on this Shark ION robot vacuum cleaner. The vacuum is WiFi enabled and can be paired with your Alexa devices. It has an extra large dust bin, a self-cleaning brushroll and powerful suction. Its cleaning path covers 5.9 inches.

The Dyson V7 vacuum cleaner has 30 minutes of use per charge. It deep cleans carpets and hardwood floors and can be used as a handheld vacuum. It includes hygienic dirt ejecting to prevent you from touching the dirt.

The Dyson Slim Ball animal vacuum has a self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adapts to all floors. You steer the ball by turning your wrist.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Google Nest Cam monitors motion and sound and is powered by USB. If it spots something unordinary, it'll send an alert to your phone. You can control the camera from your phone, including zooming in on an area. You won't find this on Amazon.

This Delonghi product can make drip coffee, espresso, cappuccinos and lattes. It has a frother for the lattes and cappuccinos and has a 10-cup drip coffee carafe.

The stainless steel Oster microwave has a touch pad control and has six pre-set menus and 10 power levels. It has a built-in child lock, express cook option and an add 30 seconds function.

The Whirlpool mini fridge holds up to 75 cans and has two wired shelves.

Macy's The Instant Pot Duo pressure cooker combines seven kitchen appliances into one and has 14 smart programs. You can use it as a steamer or a slow cooker and it can save up to 70% more energy than a normal cooker.

The Ninja instant cooker has dual pressure levels and has customized cooking programs. There are five settings from low to high.

The Ninja Smart Screen blender has a touchscreen display, a FreshVac pitcher and single-serve FreshVac cups. It has Auto-iQ programs to help you make your favorite frozen drinks.

The Dash air fryer has a 1.2L frying basket. The As Seen On TV air fryer has a 2.4qt frying basket and a digital touch panel.

The SodaStream Fizzi turns regular water into sparkling water just by touching a button.

See your ancestry information from over 1,000 populations worldwide. The lab fee is included and you'll get over 35 reports, including Ancestry Composition, Ancestry Detail and Neanderthal Ancestry.

The Logitech Z207 Bluetooth speaker also lets you listen via a wired connection. The front of the speaker has a Bluetooth pairing button, volume controls and a headphone jack.

The Skullcandy Venue headphones have active noise canceling and 24 hours of battery life. 10 minutes of charge is equal to five hours of play time. The headphones have an active assistant with built-in controls.

The JLab Wireless headphones have 13 hours of Bluetooth playing time. The headphones have a universal microphone so you can make calls. The controls are on the earcup to power on and off, pause or play, go forward or backward and control the volume.

Sarah Tew/CNET Gamers, get the Sega Genesis Flashback console while it's on sale. It's an enhanced version of the original console and has an HDMI cable and AC power adapter. 85 games are built in to the gaming device.

The Braun Series 3 shaver is designed for wet and dry skin. The cordless model can be used for up to 45 minutes per charge and has an LCD display.

The Braun Silk-Épil 7 epilator can be used on wet or dry skin and includes a bikini trimmer. The epilator is cordless and can remove up to four times more hair than wax.





Mentioned Above Google Home $69 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.