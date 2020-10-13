CNET también está disponible en español.

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 vacuum deals: Save on iRobot Roombas, Shark, Bissell and more

Prime Day 2020 is here and Amazon is slashing prices on lots of robot and cordless vacuums from Roombas, Shark, Bissell, Eufy and Moosoo.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.
Amazon Prime Day has arrived and with it plenty of deals on both robot vacuums and cordless vacuum cleaners. Here are a few compelling vacuum offers that caught our eye. They include discounted products from iRobot, Shark, Bissell and others.

iRobot Roomba i6 Plus

Save $200
iRobot

Usually $800, the iRobot Roomba i6 Plus is now $200 off. This robot vacuum cleaner connects to Wi-Fi, can be controlled through your phone and works with Alexa. And thanks to the included CleanBase charging dock, the vacuum empties its own dustbin, too.

$600 at Amazon

Bissell Iconpet

Save $164

Designed to tackle dirt, grime, and pet hair, the Bissell Iconpet cordless vacuum conveniently runs off of a rechargeable battery. It also has LED lights to vacuum in dark locations. With a list price of $350, the Iconpet is a steal at $186. 

$186 at Amazon

Shark IQ robot vacuum

Save $265
Amazon

The Shark IQ robot vacuum usually costs $600 but for Prime Day 2020 Amazon has dropped that to $335. That's a savings of $265, not bad for a robotic vacuum cleaner that connects to Wi-Fi or your phone, plus it can empty its own dustbin.

$335 at Amazon

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Max

Save $100
Amazon

Usually priced at $300, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Max already has a modest price tag for a robot vacuum. For Prime Day, though, Amazon has dropped the cost of entry by another $100. For $200, this gadget vacuums carpets and hard flooring automatically and links to the Google voice assistant and phones through Wi-Fi.

$200 at Amazon

Moosoo Vacuum Cleaner

Save $54
Amazon

The Moosoo Vacuum Cleaner is worth a look if you're seeking a lightweight stick vac on a tight budget. While we suggest considering the $110 Moosoo M X6, our value pick for cordless vacuums, this corded model definitely has an attractive Prime Day discount.

$70 at Amazon

Onson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Save $42
Amazon

Here's a pretty good deal on a cordless vacuum. The Onson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner offers solid performance for a low price. And this Prime Day discount of $42 makes this proposition a little sweeter at $168.

$168 at Amazon

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Save $173
Amazon

This popular robot vacuum already has an agreeable price. But for Prime Day, Amazon has cut the $300 Coredy Robot Vacuum's price down to $128. It's a basic model that cleans automatically and comes with a remote control. 

$128 at Amazon
