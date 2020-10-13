Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 vacuum deals: Save on iRobot Roombas, Shark, Bissell and more

Deal Savings Price









Show more (2 items)

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has arrived and with it plenty of deals on both robot vacuums and cordless vacuum cleaners. Here are a few compelling vacuum offers that caught our eye. They include discounted products from iRobot, Shark, Bissell and others.

iRobot Usually $800, the iRobot Roomba i6 Plus is now $200 off. This robot vacuum cleaner connects to Wi-Fi, can be controlled through your phone and works with Alexa. And thanks to the included CleanBase charging dock, the vacuum empties its own dustbin, too.

Designed to tackle dirt, grime, and pet hair, the Bissell Iconpet cordless vacuum conveniently runs off of a rechargeable battery. It also has LED lights to vacuum in dark locations. With a list price of $350, the Iconpet is a steal at $186.

Amazon The Shark IQ robot vacuum usually costs $600 but for Prime Day 2020 Amazon has dropped that to $335. That's a savings of $265, not bad for a robotic vacuum cleaner that connects to Wi-Fi or your phone, plus it can empty its own dustbin.

Amazon Usually priced at $300, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Max already has a modest price tag for a robot vacuum. For Prime Day, though, Amazon has dropped the cost of entry by another $100. For $200, this gadget vacuums carpets and hard flooring automatically and links to the Google voice assistant and phones through Wi-Fi.

Amazon The Moosoo Vacuum Cleaner is worth a look if you're seeking a lightweight stick vac on a tight budget. While we suggest considering the $110 Moosoo M X6, our value pick for cordless vacuums, this corded model definitely has an attractive Prime Day discount.

Amazon Here's a pretty good deal on a cordless vacuum. The Onson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner offers solid performance for a low price. And this Prime Day discount of $42 makes this proposition a little sweeter at $168.