Amazon Prime Day 2020 officially starts Tuesday, Oct. 13, but Amazon is already teasing some pretty tempting deals. That includes a few that are already live.

The marquee offers are for each of Amazon's new mesh router systems, the Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6. Like the names suggest, each one adds in full support for Wi-Fi 6, and also includes a Zigbee hub for connecting things like smart locks and smart lights. They aren't shipping until early November, but you can pre-order right now -- and in each case, as an early Prime Day deal, Amazon will throw in a couple of free devices to help sweeten the pot.

Deals live now

Amazon The cost for a three-piece Eero 6 system with the router and two range-extending satellite devices is $279. That system won't hit stores until early November, but if you're willing to preorder, you can currently get it bundled with a free Echo Dot and two free Philips Hue bulbs. Total cost: still $279, which is a heck of a deal. Thanks to that new Zigbee hub in the Eero router, you'll be able to pair those Hue bulbs directly with your home network, and with Alexa, which is where that free Echo Dot comes in. From there, you'll be able to turn the lights on and off, adjust the brightness and color temperature, or trigger your favorite smart lighting scenes with a quick voice command to Amazon's assistant. A few things to keep in mind, though. First, while this deal nets you the new, Wi-Fi 6 version of Eero's mesh router, it doesn't get you the newest Echo Dot with its new spherical design. Instead, you get the previous, puck-shaped model from 2018. No biggie there. Second, the two Hue bulbs are Hue White Ambiance LEDs. That means that they can change color temperatures on the white light spectrum, with shades ranging from a yellowy, candle-like glow to hotter, more bluish-white daylight tones. They cannot change colors on the RGB spectrum, however -- so no greens, blues, pinks, purples, reds or anything like that. That's a bit of a bummer, but at least the new Eero routers make it so you don't need a Hue Bridge if you're just going to control them via the Alexa app.

Amazon Meanwhile, if you'd rather upgrade to the fancier Eero Pro 6 system, which also comes out in November, you can currently find the $599 three-pack bundled on Amazon with a free Fire TV Cube, which usually sells for $120 on its own. That router can hit faster top speeds than the regular Eero 6 listed above, and the triband design features an additional 5GHz band that you can dedicate to system transmissions between the router and extenders. That's the best approach for fast, high-end mesh networking, as our tests repeatedly show. Adding in a free Fire TV Cube helps lessen the sting of that higher asking price, too.

Deals not live yet

Chris Monroe/CNET The deal won't be live until Prime Day (Oct. 13), but you'll also be able to save $75 on a three-pack of last year's Eero system. There's no support for Wi-Fi 6 with this one (and no free Philips Hue bulbs or Echo speakers), but it's still a perfectly capable system for people with ISP speeds of less than 500Mbps. A well-reviewed mesh router with two extenders for anything less than $200 is a steal. Read more on CNET.



