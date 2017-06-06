Be the first to know when there's a food recall

Alina Bradford/CNET

Hold up. That yummy food you're about to eat may be trouble. In 2016, there were 764 food recalls in the United States and Canada on everything from milk to chicken nuggets. Some of the foods recalled were contaminated with E. coli, listeria and salmonella. Others contained particulates such as glass, metal, plastic, rubber and wood.

One of the latest recalls is 22,000 pounds of beef due to possible E. coli contamination. That doesn't make for an appetizing burger.

It's nearly impossible to keep up with all of these recalls on your own. Luckily, the US Department of Agriculture has an alert system that will let you know as soon as a recall happens.

Just go to their recall page and click on the email notification link at the top. This will open a pop-up that will request your email address. Once you've entered it, just tap Submit. Now, whenever there is a recall, you'll get an alert in your inbox.