Avoid the new text message scam about package deliveries

Getty/Karl Tapales

A new text message scam has been making its way around the country, trying to trick people into entering their credit card information by purporting they have a package to claim -- taking advantage of the surge in online shopping that's occurred this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Screenshot by CNET

Over the past two weeks, people across the US have been receiving text messages with wording similar to this: "[Name], we came across a parcel from [a recent month] pending for you. Kindly claim ownership and confirm for delivery here," along with a link.

This is a scam, and you should avoid opening the link, a spokesperson from the Better Business Bureau told CNET.

Read more: The best antivirus protection for Windows 10 in 2020

When you click the link, a page tells you that the alleged package is free of charge, but you're still asked to provide your credit card information.

The best thing to do to avoid falling victim to this scam is to delete the message as soon as you get it. If you've already clicked the link and/or entered your credit card information, you should run an antivirus software on your phone, and watch for suspicious credit card charges, the BBB spokesperson said. You can also report the message to the BBB Scam Tracker.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the rise of hundreds of coronavirus-related scams, which cost consumers about $12 million in the earliest months of the pandemic, according to the US Federal Trade Commission. You can find out how to protect yourself against scams like these here.