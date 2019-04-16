Avengers: Endgame has leaked: How you can avoid spoilers online

Marvel Studios

The spectacle that is an Avengers movie deserves to be seen in a dark theater on a huge screen in surround sound surrounded by other fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That sentiment is even more true for Avengers: Endgame, the conclusion of the current 22-film Avengers storyline that pits our remaining superheroes against Thanos in one last battle for, oh, just the entire universe.

If you are eagerly awaiting Avengers: Endgame to hit theaters (April 26 in the US, April 25 in the UK and April 24 in Australia), then you'll need to find a way to avoid spoilers online between now and then. The ending of the movie has leaked online, which means people know how the whole thing ends and will be busily discussing the topic online.

Here are two ways to avoid Avengers: Endgame spoilers, aside from refraining from visiting social media sites or staying off the internet completely.

Spoiler Protection 2.0

Spoiler Protection 2.0 is a Chrome extension (Firefox, too) that was recently updated and is highly rated (4.5 stars) -- two things I look for in any extension before installing. After it's installed, you can click its icon in the top right of Chrome and add Avengers-related keywords that you want to block.

The extension works across the internet, including Facebook, Reddit, Twitter and YouTube. It throws up a big, red box to block any content that contains your keywords.

Twitter muted words

It might be easy to avoid certain corners of the internet until you can get into a theater to see Avengers: Endgame, but you may not be able to stay off Twitter on your phone for that long. Thankfully, you can use its Muted Words tool to block spoilers.

Tap on your profile icon and go to Settings and privacy > Privacy and safety, then scroll down to the Safety section and tap Muted and then Muted Words, where you can add words and hashtags. The terms you add will be blocked from your Home timeline and notifications. You will still see tweets with your muted words, however, if you experience a weak moment and search for Avengers-related tweets.

Muted words will stay that way indefinitely, or until manually unmuted. But you can also set their duration for 24 hours, 7 days or 30 days if you have concrete plans to see the movie soon and don't want to remember to unmute them later.

