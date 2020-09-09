CNET también está disponible en español.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is launching early, alongside Xbox Series X

It's moved up a week to come out Nov. 10.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is coming out a week early.

 Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will come out Nov. 10, Ubisoft revealed in a tweet Wednesday, a week earlier than its previous Nov. 17 release date. It'll arrive on the same day as Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Series S next-gen consoles.

The game will hit PS4, PC and Google Stadia that day too. It's coming to PS5 as well, but Sony has yet to reveal the console's launch date. In a separate tweet, Ubisoft's Azaïzia Aymar promised fans that the game "will be there."

The Assassin's Creed franchise is an action-adventure series from Ubisoft about a sect of robed assassins who fight a group called the Templars across history -- Valhalla will let you play as a Viking.

This new release follows 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which was set in Ancient Greece.

