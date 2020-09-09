Assassin's Creed Valhalla will come out Nov. 10, Ubisoft revealed in a tweet Wednesday, a week earlier than its previous Nov. 17 release date. It'll arrive on the same day as Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Series S next-gen consoles.
The game will hit PS4, PC and Google Stadia that day too. It's coming to PS5 as well, but Sony has yet to reveal the console's launch date. In a separate tweet, Ubisoft's Azaïzia Aymar promised fans that the game "will be there."
Assassin's Creed Valhalla [digital] for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S: See at Amazon
Assassin's Creed Valhalla [disc] for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S: See at Amazon
The Assassin's Creed franchise is an action-adventure series from Ubisoft about a sect of robed assassins who fight a group called the Templars across history -- Valhalla will let you play as a Viking.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla [digital] for PS4: See at PlayStation
Assassin's Creed Valhalla [disc] for PS4: See at Amazon
Assassin's Creed Valhalla [disc] for PS5: See at Amazon
This new release follows 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which was set in Ancient Greece.
Read more: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Pre-Order Details: New Release Date, Bonuses, And More (GameSpot)
Discuss: Assassin's Creed Valhalla is launching early, alongside Xbox Series X
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.