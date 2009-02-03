Are Old iPhone Update Files Hogging Your Disk Space?

Thanks to an apparent lack of clean-up on iTunes' part, many users have oodles of disk space that is being unnecessarily occupied by old iPhone and/or iPod touch software updates.

As described reader Doug Eldred:

"I have 10 files, ranging from 150 MB to 250 MB for my iPod touch, and much smaller files for two other iPods, one of which I no longer own. They total well over 2 GB! Now, if I really need to keep restore files back to version 1.0, I will, but I'd be happy to pitch the older ones."

You can check for these old files in

Mac: ~/Library/iTunes/iPod Software Updates

Windows XP: C:\Documents and Settings\[username]\Application Data\Apple Computer\iTunes\iPhone Software Updates

Windows Vista: iPhone: C:\Users\[username]\AppData\Roaming\Apple Computer\iTunes\iPhone Software Updates

Removing these files can not only save disk space, but also can alleviate some update-process isues.