Apple's new iMac, iPad Pro and Apple TV 4K hit stores Friday. How to preorder now

Apple's new iMac, iPad Pro and Apple TV 4K will be available in stores on Friday. The tech giant on Tuesday confirmed that its latest devices, unveiled at its Spring Loaded event in April, will go on sale at Apple Store locations and authorized resellers on May 21. Apple also said people who preordered a new iMac, iPad Pro or Apple TV 4K will begin receiving deliveries on Friday.

A few of Apple's newest gadgets are already available -- namely the long-rumored AirTags and the new purple iPhone 12 -- but for everything else, preorders are open right now, with availability slated for May 21. But with some of these new products backordered online for weeks, checking in-store inventory may be a better bet if you want them sooner.

Apple Apple has finally breathed new life in the venerable iMac with a sleek new design, powerful M1 processor, bold color scheme, improved camera and speakers and a larger 24-inch screen. You'll have to wait until the second half of May to take it home. Read more about the all-new Apple iMac.

Screenshot/Apple The flagship Apple tablet has a brilliant new mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display, M1 processor, Thunderbolt port and more. This is Apple's strongest case yet that a tablet can be a laptop replacement. Read more about the fifth-gen iPad Pro.

Screenshot/Apple Apple's other iPad Pro might lack the stunning Liquid Retina XDR screen of its 12.9-inch brother, but it has everything else, including the M1 processor, Magic Keyboard support and (in higher-end models) 5G connectivity. You can read more about the iPad Pro in CNET's overview of the new tablet.

Apple It took a while, but Apple has finally released an update to the Apple TV. The new Apple TV 4K has a faster processor, a cool color calibration tool and a radically redesigned remote control. Read more about the new Apple TV 4K.

Screenshot/Apple The new Apple TV 4K comes with an impressive new remote control. And guess what? You can buy the remote separately as well. It's compatible with the first- and second-gen Apple TV 4K models as well as the Apple TV HD. Read more about the new Siri Remote to see why we think it's one of the best parts of the new Apple TV.

Sarah Tew/CNET Perhaps one of the worst-kept secrets in modern times: We all knew this Bluetooth-powered tracking device was coming. Tile might not be happy that AirTags are here, but you can buy them for $29 each or four for $99. This product is currently available for preorder and it's available in stores on Friday, April 30. Read more about Apple AirTags.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's the iPhone 12. In purple. You can get the iPhone 12 Mini for $729 or the iPhone 12 for $829 unlocked, or subtract $30 for each from your choice of carrier (with additional discounts for trade-ins). It's a spiffy new color, but it's otherwise the same iPhone 12 that's been around since last fall -- read CNET's review of the iPhone 12 for more details.

