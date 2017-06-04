Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is scheduled to take place this Monday. CNET will be on hand to cover the news as it breaks, although, as it has done in the past, Apple will also be livestreaming the event for Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac and Windows 10 users.
Tuning in
- When: Monday, June 5
- What time: San Francisco: 10 a.m.; New York: 1 p.m.; London: 6 p.m.; Beijing: 1 a.m. (June 14); Sydney: 3 a.m.
- Preshow: The CNET preshow starts at 9 a.m. PT with Brian Tong, Sharon Profis and Lexy Savvides. Click here to tune in.
- Live blog: CNET's Connie Guglielmo, Shara Tibken and Scott Stein will be on location to cover the news as it breaks. Click here to follow the CNET live blog.
- Live stream: Apple will be live-streaming the event for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Windows 10 users. On Safari or Microsoft Edge browsers, click on this link to tune in. Owners of second, third or fourth-generation Apple TV set-top boxes can watch the keynote from the Apple Events channel.
What to expect
- Apple at WWDC 2017: What's rumored, what we expect, what we'd like to see
- New details on MacBooks and MacBook Pros coming to WWDC 17
- How Apple could improve the iPad at WWDC
- Apple's Siri speaker is reportedly in the works
