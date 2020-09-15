Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE available Friday: How to preorder now

Apple

Apple Event

Apple just took the wraps off two new wearables: The Apple Watch Series 6 and -- surprise! -- Apple Watch SE. Want one? Here's everything you need to know. (Check this post for additional updates as we learn more about the products.)

How much is the Apple Watch Series 6?

The Apple Watch Series 6 takes the place of the Series 5, adding more features while keeping the same pricing. The 40mm GPS model starts at $399; the 44mm model, at $429. Adding the cellular option to either model adds $100 to the price.

How much is the Apple Watch SE?

The new SE model, which is also available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, has a starting price of $279 for the GPS version. However, its most highly touted features (such as location-tracking for kids) rely on cellular; that model starts at $329.

When can I order the new Apple Watches?

You can ; they're expected to start shipping this Friday, Sept. 18.

Check back soon for links to other stores.

Will older Apple Watch models get discounted?



Apple is keeping the popular Apple Watch Series 3 ( ) in its product lineup, with the same $199 starting price as before. (We routinely see it selling for as low as $169, however, .) The cellular version of the Series 3 appears to be gone at Apple's site, meaning you'll need to buy that from other retailers.

The Watch SE appears to be the new mid-tier model, with the Series 6 at the high end. Apple has apparently discontinued the Series 5.

However, as with the Series 4 before it, spare inventory is likely to make its way to various resellers, so watch for Series 5 deals in the months to come.