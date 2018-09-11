The biggest iPhone release ever -- both literally and figuratively -- is likely just hours away. Apple is gathering the media to its annual fall product event on Wednesday, Sept. 12, and a long list of product refreshes are expected to be on deck. Nothing has been officially confirmed, but convincing leaks reported by 9to5Mac point to new iPhones -- including the largest-ever 6.5-inch and 6.1-inch iPhones joining a second-gen 5.8-inch model -- and new fourth-generation Apple Watch models. Additionally, Apple could unveil the first-ever iPad models with Face ID, as well as a long-rumored MacBook Air replacement -- and that's just for starters.

In other words: If you have even a passing interest in Apple products, or even if you're an Android fanboy looking to see what Google needs to counter with its own Oct. 9 event, you'll want to follow this event live. Here's how.

Live coverage here Wednesday, Sept. 12

The 2018 event is following in last year's footsteps: The Steve Jobs Theater at the company's Apple Park campus in Cupertino will be the venue, and CNET will have a group of veteran Apple watchers on the scene, backed up by dozens more around the world.

Preshow start time: 9 a.m. PT, noon ET (See the start time where you are)

Event start time: 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET (See the start time where you are)

Liveblog from Cupertino: We'll have a full team liveblogging on-site, including Connie Guglielmo, Vanessa Hand Orellana, Scott Stein and Shara Tibken, along with real-time photos from ace photographer James Martin.

En español, tambien: Gabriel Sama will be providing Spanish-language coverage for CNET en español.

Video simulcast: Join Ashley Esqueda, Patrick Holland and Lexy Savvides from our studio in San Francisco for real-time coverage and analysis. Watch embedded above, or here on YouTube.

What to expect

Here's what Apple is anticipated to announce, from the most likely to the more longshot possibilities:

We could also see these on Sept. 12. But Apple may wait to unveil them in October, or even later:

Those are just some of the possibilities. Check out our full event preview for more details.

