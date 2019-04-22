Apple News Plus: Cancel your subscription before the free trial ends

It's almost been a month since Apple announced Apple News Plus, its subscription news service. The service gives you access to premium news services and magazines for a monthly cost of $9.99. Apple launched the service with a 30-day free trial, which happens to expire on April 25, assuming you signed up on the first day Apple News Plus was available.

If you're not sold on paying yet another monthly fee, make sure you cancel your subscription before it renews, on your iPhone ( ), iPad ( ) or Mac.

Using the Apple News app

Open the Apple News app on your iPhone or iPad, then tap on the Following tab.

tab. Scroll to the bottom of the screen and select Manage Subscriptions .

. Tap Cancel Free Trial, then confirm your selection.

Cancel via the App Store

Open the App Store app, then tap on your profile icon in the top-right corner.

If prompted, enter your Apple ID password.

Tap Manage Subscriptions .

. Select Apple News Plus from the list of active subscriptions.

from the list of active subscriptions. Tap Cancel Free Trial, then confirm your selection.

What about Mac users?

To cancel using the Apple News app on your Mac, open Apple News and then click File > Manage subscriptions in the menu bar.

> in the menu bar. A window containing a list of your active subscriptions will show up; find Apple News Plus and click Edit .

. Click Cancel Free Trial, then confirm your selection.

When you cancel your free trial, you'll lose access to any magazines or premium news outlets immediately. The Apple News app will still work, of course, giving you access to the free content that's always been available.