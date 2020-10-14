Apple iPhone 12 event: 5 major things we thought we'd get but didn't

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

Apple's virtual event kicked off Tuesday with the launch of four new iPhone 12s with 5G and potentially massive camera improvements, plus HomePod Mini speaker. However, not every buzzy new feature or product from the rumor mill made it into the big event.

Here's everything we didn't get at the event today that we could still see in November, when we think Apple could have yet another big event.

iPhone 12 120Hz screen: It was rumored iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max phones would include a 120Hz refresh rate for its OLED screens. That means that pixels refresh 120 times per second, which makes for silky smooth scrolling and gameplay. It's a must-have feature for premium Android phones. However, all four iPhone 12 models come with a standard 60Hz screen refresh rate -- just like the iPhone 11 display.

Apple-silicon Macs: Apple could roll out its first Arm-based Mac this year. It's possible we'd see a Mac Mini, an iMac ( ) or a new rumored laptop. Apple's devices could come out in November.

AirPods Studio: The over-ear headphones have been rumored for quite some time now. They could include noise cancellation and unique sensors that can detect whether they're on your head or resting on your shoulders.

AirTags: A long-rumored Apple smart tracker tag is rumored to have a removable battery and a small circular waterproof design that can clip onto various items, like backpacks and purses, to make them easier to find if you lose them. And of course, we'd expect them to pair with your iCloud account and you'd receive an alert when your iPhone or other Apple device is too far away from the tag -- notifying you when you may have left it behind.

Apple TV hardware refresh: The current Apple TV set-top box hasn't been updated since 2017. Along with an updated rig, we expected to see a better remote, a faster processor, UWB (ultra-wide band) support for finding lost remotes and a cheaper Apple TV streaming stick.

