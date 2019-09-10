Apple Event 2019: iPhone 11, Apple Arcade, iPad, Apple Watch 2019 and everything announced so far

Apple Event

Welcome to Apple's latest round of "What the iPhone has in store for us for 2019 and 2020!" Leading up to the company's annual fall phone announcement event, we expected three new phone models, replacements for the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR with improved cameras, faster processors and iOS 13, as well as a minor Apple Watch upgrade. So far, we've gotten updates on Apple Arcade, a new entry-level iPad for 2019, a new Watch Series 5, and of course, an iPhone 11.

Sure, you can watch the bare livestream directly, but if you want the always-entertaining text commentary coming at you from Senior Editor Scott Stein, Senior Reporter Shara Tibken and Senior Managing Editor Dan Ackerman, follow our liveblog as well. If you want to check out our prognostications, here's what we think the new iPhone needs to succeed.

Analysts were also speculating that the unreleased iPhone 11 will be a disappointment and not attract the buyers Apple is hoping for, which put the company in the unenviable position of needing to make modest upgrades sound sexy. Regardless, you'll be able to win one for free in our Apple Core giveaway.

The most surprising development leading up to Apple's annual announcements of its new iPhones? For the first time, the company is simultaneously streaming the event on YouTube as well as its own site. The times they are a changin'.

iPhone 11

The expected iPhone 11 debuted with a dual-camera configuration in a new design in six colors. Features include Dolby Atmos audio, WiFi 6, an ultrawide camera lens and enhanced camera features. You'll be able to take landscape selfies and videos and slo-mo video. It gets a power boost in the form of a new A13 Bionic processor (with a faster graphics processor). We saw a new action RPG game, Pascal's Wager from Giant Network, to show off the GPU performance and spatial audio. It isn't an Apple Arcade title, though, which is interesting.

It starts at $699.

Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus

Apple took the opportunity to introduce us to some new games for its upcoming all-you-can-eat game subscription service, coming later this month which will run $4.99 per month per family, with a 1 month free trial. You can get Apple TV+ for free for a year if you buy Apple devices.

Konami -- Frogger in Toy Town

Capcom -- Shinsekai Deep Sea

Annapurna Interactive -- Sayonara Wild Hearts

Apple TV Plus launches November 1st in over 100 countries, for another $4.99 per month for a family subscription. We saw a longer trailer of Jason Momoa's new show.

iPad 2019

The company is replacing its sixth-generation model with a new 10.2-inch seventh-generation model optimized for the new iPad OS. It's got improved brightness, a better viewing angle, A10 Fusion chip and adds Smart Connector plus a new smart keyboard cover. So you can enjoy all the new games and content! For the same price as before, starting at the end of the month.

Apple Watch Series 5

The new Watch Series 5 features a new always-on display that can drop as low as 1Hz refresh to save power, compass and optimized faces. With fancy new bands and faces! GPS models will start at $399 and $499 for cell models. Series 3 stays in the line, but the price has dropped to a start of $199. The company also announced three new health studies: hearing, heart and movement and menstrual-cycle tracking.

