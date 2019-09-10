Apple Event

Welcome to Apple's latest round of "What the iPhone has in store for us for 2019 and 2020!" Leading up to the company's annual fall phone announcement event, we expected three new phone models, replacements for the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR with improved cameras, faster processors and iOS 13, as well as a minor Apple Watch upgrade.

Sure, you can watch the bare livestream directly, but if you want the always-entertaining text commentary coming at you from Senior Editor Scott Stein, Senior Reporter Shara Tibken and Senior Managing Editor Dan Ackerman, follow our liveblog as well. If you want to check out our prognostications, here's what we think the new iPhone needs to succeed.

Analysts were also speculating that the unreleased iPhone 11 will be a disappointment and not attract the buyers Apple is hoping for, which put the company in the unenviable position of needing to make modest upgrades sound sexy. Regardless, you'll be able to win one for free in our Apple Core giveaway.

The most surprising development leading up to Apple's annual announcements of its new iPhones? For the first time, the company is simultaneously streaming the event on YouTube as well as its own site. The times they are a changin'.

Apple Arcade

Apple took the opportunity to introduce us to some new games for its upcoming all-you-can-eat game subscription service, coming later this month which will run $4.99 per month per family, with a 1 month free trial.

Konami -- Frogger in Toy Town

Capcom -- Shinsekai Deep Sea

Annapurna Interactive -- Sayonara Wild Hearts

Our original post follows.

It's official: The Apple store is down and we're counting down the hours. Today, on Sept. 10, Apple will hold its annual fall event where it will likely announce the iPhone 11 along with other products and services. The event begins at 10 a.m. PT at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's campus in Cupertino, California. Apple is expected to announce three new phone models, replacing the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR with the rumored iPhone 11, 11 Max/11 Pro and 11R. The phones will likely add improved cameras, faster processors and iOS 13. We also expect to see an Apple Watch update. However, whether this is a brand new Apple Watch 5 or a more minor Apple Watch upgrade remains to be seen.

Two weeks back, Apple sent out invitations to some members of the media. The invite shows the Apple logo made up of five different bright colors that harken back to the old six-color logo Apple used years ago. Analysts are speculating that the unreleased iPhone 11 will be a disappointment and not attract the buyers Apple is hoping for.

CNET will have a livestream before, during and after the keynote out of our New York office. Join Senior Editor Bridget Carey, Senior Editor Iyaz Akhtar and Editor at Large Jeff Bakalar at 9 a.m. PT before the event to hear their insightful hopes for Apple day 2019. You can watch directly below.

Also, for the first time ever, Apple will stream the event live on YouTube.

CNET will also be at the event in Cupertino with Senior Editor Scott Stein, Senior Reporter Shara Tibken and Section Editor Dan Ackerman liveblogging each moment. Follow CNET's liveblog for the Apple iPhone 11 event.

Otherwise, Apple will host a livestream of the event on its Apple Events page. If you are an Apple TV owner, you can also watch the livestream via the Apple Events app - there are also archives of older events if you're feeling nostalgic.