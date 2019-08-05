Apple

Apple is starting to send out Apple Card preview invites ahead of its August launch, and in the process, the Apple Card website has gone live. On the site is a video detailing the signup process for the credit card that lives entirely on your iPhone.

Apple first announced the Apple Card in March, positioning it as a credit card for iPhone users with no fees, daily cash incentives, and Apple Pay integration. (Here's the credit card's fine print, and why you'll probably never be able to switch to Android while you're using Apple Card.)

The signup process looks pretty straightforward, relying on the Wallet app that's already installed on your iPhone. Here's how you'll get started when Apple makes the card available.

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone. Tap the "+" button in the top-right corner. Select Apple Card from the list of available payment methods. Fill out the form with your personal information. Once you're done, you'll receive a credit limit and interest rate. Click Accept to open your Apple Card account.

Your Apple Card will be immediately added to your Apple Pay account. The physical card will arrive in the mail shortly after.

Prior to the physical card arriving, you can use Apple Card via Apple Pay to make purchases in retail stores or online.

We'll continue to update this story with more details as Apple supplies them.