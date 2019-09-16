Screenshot by Jason Hiner/CNET

You don't need to wait till Sept. 19 to check out Apple Arcade. Apple's new gaming service is available now, three days before its official launch date, for some users who are running the iOS 13 public beta.

First spotted by MacRumors, the iOS 13 public beta now lets you sign up for an Arcade subscription starting, including the one free month trial. Apple's family-focused service will let you play play more than 100 exclusive games across iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV devices.

Apple Arcade, first announced in March, costs $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) a month will for unlimited access, with a one-month free trial. Game add-ons and updates come with the subscription, which covers up to six family members.

Apple Arcade officially launches Thursday in over 150 countries. iOS 13 is also being made available on Thursday. The update will run on iPhone SE and later devices and the latest iPod Touch.

How to sign up for the iOS 13 pubic beta program

1. Head to Apple's public beta software page.

2. If you already have an account, tap Sign In. If you are new, tap the Sign up and follow the instructions

3. You'll need an AppleID to join the beta program, so either find yours or create one.

4. After you sign in, tap the iOS tab and follow the instructions for enrolling your device and then installing the public beta from Software Update on your iOS device.

How to sign up for Apple Arcade

1. On the public beta of iOS 13, head to the App Store.

2. Tap the Arcade tab.

3. If you see something about trying Apple Arcade for free, sign up and start playing.

If you see that the gaming service is coming soon, you don't yet have access to the service.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

