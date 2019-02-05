Apex Legends is here: How to download the new Titanfall battle royale

Apex Legends, the latest game to cash in on the battle royale format pioneered by Fortnite and PUBG, has arrived. And this one deserves your attention: It's a spinoff of Titanfall, the battle mech series from developer Respawn Entertainment that's wowed fans on PS4 and Xbox. Rumored throughout the past week and officially revealed Monday, Apex Legends is free-to-play and available now on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

Get the game for free now: PS4 and Xbox One can download the game in the respective online stores for each console, while PC owners will need to use EA's Origin service for access.

If you're imagining people duking it out in Titanfall's well-established giant mechs, you're out of luck. Instead, you'll play as one of eight different soldier classes, each with their own unique special abilities. For now the only game type is three-person squads and you take turns before the match picking your class with no option to choose the same class as your teammates. Once your squads are set, 60 people drop down to a large map to look for gear and begin battling it out with other squads.

There are no pilotable mechs in the game.

In the developer's Twitch stream, Respawn said it planned to offer continuous support for the game, with changing seasons like many other games in the battle royale genre, new items and weapons and new "Legends" (playable classes) added over time.

This story was originally posted Feb. 4 at 5:37 p.m. PT.