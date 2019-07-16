Anti-Prime Day 2019: The best deals you won't find on Amazon

Angela Lang/CNET

As if you didn't have enough shopping to do this week with Prime Day, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even eBay are all holding their own sales alongside Amazon's two-day shopping barn-burner that started yesterday, July 15, and runs through today, July 16.

We're collecting all of the best deals that each of the other shopping retailers are offering to compete with Amazon, so even if you're not an Amazon Prime member, or you just want to avoid the competition and madness, you're still in the right place to score a deal.

Just like Prime Day, these countersales run 48 hours -- with some offers popping up just for a bit before returning to full price. Keep this post bookmarked, and check it regularly, to see the best the deals you can find from other the retail giants.

Note: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything to know

Best Walmart deals now

Walmart's sale is on. Here are our favorite deals.

Microsoft This is the return of Walmart's "build a bundle" deal from Black Friday. Read the Xbox One S review

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET As with the Xbox bundle, this is less about a deep discount, and more about getting a bunch of extras thrown in. Read the Nintendo Switch review

A member of Vizio's budget D Series, this 50-inch TV gives you 4K resolution and HDR.

Best Best Buy deals now



Best Buy's blowout is right now. Here are our favorite deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has a number of MacBook Pro models marked down, but most are on the larger 15-inch MacBook Pros than the more utilitarian 13-inch model. The discount on this newly updated 13-inch MacBook Pro is the best of the bunch.

Sarah Tew/CNET The remaining stock of the 12-inch MacBook is priced to move.

Best Target deals now



Target's shopping hullabaloo is happening. Here are our favorite deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Vizio E-Series class 4K smart TV has a 70-inch screen, a 4K Ultra HDR resolution and 120HZ refresh rate.

Walmart The vacuum is Wi-Fi-enabled and can be paired with your Alexa devices.

Best eBay deals now



eBay's shopping extravaganza has started, with free shipping included and no membership required. Here are our favorite deals.

Alina Bradford/CNET You have been holding for a Google Home device, everyone seems to have it on sale, including eBay. And we like this price. Read the Google Home Hub review

Sarah Tew/CNET Go wired or wireless with the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series.

Mentioned Above Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13-inch, space gray, 2017) $1,250 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.