Screencap by Daniel Van Boom/CNET

Boot up Animal Crossings: New Horizons on June 1 and you'll be greeted to a PSA from Isabella informing you that love is in the air. Finally. She's hinting at the entire month of June being wedding season within the game, which means new stuff for you to do and, more importantly, new items for you to earn.

And how will you earn them? Tasteful photography, obviously.

What is Wedding Season?

After listening to Isabella's announcement, your virtual pocket will start buzzing. It's Harv, whose nearby island you've probably visited. Housed on that island is a photo studio that's been little more than a novelty, but now it's being put to use. He says he needs a slight favor and that some "sweet folks" need their photos taken.

Once you nip over to his island, you'll see that the sweet folks in question are Reese and Cyrus, two alpacas you may or may not have met in the 3DS game Animal Crossing: New Leaf. It's their anniversary, Harv tells you, and they're after some celebratory photos. He's got a studio but no props, and wants you to help them out by providing said props and styling their sets.

Do Harv's job for him and you'll be rewarded with limited-release items.

Screencap by Daniel Van Boom/CNET

What rewards can I get?

Each day the couple will ask for a different theme and will give you a different item for helping them out. The first day you're tasked with recreating a wedding ceremony, using items Reese helpfully prepared for you, with the reward being a Wedding Bench. The second day they'll ask you to create a wedding reception set, and will hook you up with a Wedding Table for all the help.

You'll also earn Heart Crystals from Reese, the more she likes the set the more she'll give you, which you can exchange with Cyrus for more Wedding goods. Each day, over a period of seven days, you'll unlock new items. Here's a complete list of them all: