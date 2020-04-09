Nintendo

Bunny Day is only a few days away in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. That's right, Zipper T. Bunny has visited your island village already, and even if you didn't meet him on April 1, you've certainly seen all the Bunny Day eggs tucked in trees, floating in the sky and hidden underground.

Animal Crossing's Easter-inspired holiday is a mystery you might want to uncover on your own, so I won't reveal until the bottom of this piece exactly what April 12 will bring. But for other tips and helpful hints, keep reading.

What is Bunny Day?

Bunny Day is Animal Crossing's version of Easter, but its announcement on April 1 also heralded the beginning of spring on your island. Some trees are turning pink, cherry blossoms float through the air and new species of bugs and fish are finding their home on your island.

What's more, Bunny Day will bring a few surprises. First, the true identity of Zipper T. Bunny is still a mystery. Perceptive players noticed the zipper on the back of his costume, meaning he isn't just another anthropomorphic animal like the other denizens of your island. Second, he said a surprise was in store for any player determined enough to craft every unique Bunny Day item. If you don't mind spoilers, we'll reveal that surprise at the end of the article.

Why haven't I seen Zipper T. Bunny?

If you weren't playing on April 1, you might have missed the big yellow bunny. But if you were playing Animal Crossing on the first, and still didn't spot the furball, it's possible that you missed the software update that brought Bunny Day to your island. So make sure your version of Animal Crossing is the most recent before starting up the game. (Go to System Settings > System > Auto-Update Software > On.)

What types of eggs are there, and where do I find them?

Zipper says he's hidden six types of painted eggs across the island, and it's your job to find all of them. Some are easier to spot than others, though, so here's the list:

Sky Eggs float on rainbow-colored balloons above the island

Stone Eggs pop out of rocks when you strike them with a shovel or ax

Leaf Eggs fall from trees when you shake them

Wood Eggs pop out of tree trunks when you strike them with an ax

Water Eggs can be hooked from the ocean or rivers just like fish

Earth Eggs can be dug from sections of cracked ground just like fossils

Which Bunny Day recipes do I have to craft?

More recipes are showing up every day -- on balloons, washed ashore in bottles and handed over by helpful villagers -- but here's our ongoing list of Bunny Day recipes we've discovered so far, along with their requirements.

Bunny Day stool: 3 Water

Bunny Day table: 4 Earth

Bunny Day wardrobe: 4 Stone

Bunny Day vanity: 4 Leaf

Bunny Day bed: 1 of each

Bunny Day lamp: 4 Wood

Bunny Day merry balloons: 1 Earth, 1 Leaf, 1 Sky

Bunny Day festive balloons: 1 Stone, 1 Wood, 1 Water

Bunny Day wall clock: 3 Sky

Bunny Day glowy garland: 1 of each

Bunny Day wreath: 1 of each

Bunny Day wall: 2 of each

Bunny Day flooring: 2 of each

Bunny Day rug: 1 of each

Earth-egg shell: 2 Earth

Earth-egg outfit: 3 Earth

Earth-egg shoes: 2 Earth

Stone-egg shell: 2 Stone

Stone-egg outfit: 3 Stone

Stone-egg shoes: 2 Stone

Leaf-egg shell: 2 Leaf

Leaf-egg outfit: 3 Leaf

Leaf-egg shoes: 2 Leaf

Wood-egg shell: 2 Wood

Wood-egg outfit: 3 Wood

Wood-egg shoes: 2 Wood

Sky-egg shell: 2 Sky

Sky-egg outfit: 3 Sky

Sky-egg shoes: 2 Sky

Water-egg shell: 2 Water

Water-egg outfit: 3 Water

Water-egg shoes: 2 Water

Egg party hat: 2 of each

Egg party dress: 3 of each

Bunny Day crown: 1 of each

Bunny Day bag: 1 of each

Bunny Day fence: 1 of each

What happens on Bunny Day?

The big mystery of all these festivities remains: What will happen on April 12? If you don't mind spoilers, keep reading.

Zipper T. Bunny will return on Bunny Day, asking you to craft three more recipes for him: a Bunny Day Arch, which takes two of each egg type; a Wobbling Zipper Toy, which takes four of each egg type; and as your final reward for crafting every Bunny Day recipe, a Bunny Day Wand, which takes the Zipper Toy and three star fragments.

So what does the Bunny Day Wand do? Like other wands, this one allows you to change into preselected outfits on the fly, without lugging around all the clothes for each one.

We'll keep this article updated as we find more information and discover more recipes. If you have any other questions, make sure to drop them in the comments below. And while you're at it, check out our top tips and tricks for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, along with more fun you can have with your friends in the game.