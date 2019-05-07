Android Q: Live Caption for video is actually fantastic. Here's how to turn it on

Sometimes it's the little things that make a big impact. Live Caption for Android Q might just be one of those features. I got a chance to demo it at Google I/O 2019 on Tuesday, and while it isn't currently available for use on Android Q beta 3 just yet (we tried), I thought I'd share how you'll use it when you get a chance.

Live Caption takes on on-the-fly transcription of the audio in any video: Podcasts. CNET videos. The shaky hand-cam your sister took of her kids. Live Caption isn't restricted to a YouTube video or Google Duo call.

Imagine you're in a crowded or noisy location and you can't hear what's happening in the video. Or the audio on the clip ( ) is garbled. Or maybe you or someone you love is hard of hearing, the person speaking has speech patterns you can't quite make out, or you want to keep the volume extremely low so you don't bother the people around you. Live Caption can lend a hand.

James Martin/CNET

To be totally transparent, the demo I saw was of a pre-recorded video, so we'll have to see the feature go live before we know how fast transcription happens. But after the lightning round transcription we saw with the next-gen Google Assistant, Google has certainly proven it has the technology to pull this off.

Live Caption uses on-device machine learning, a similar technology as smart reply, those little suggestions you see below your composition window when you send an email.

All transcription happens on your phone and Google does not save or otherwise access the transcripts. Live Caption will be available for Android Q later this year.

Now playing: Watch this: Live Caption adds subtitles to any video or audio clip

How you'll use Live Caption in Android Q

1: Tap the volume button -- either up or down, it doesn't matter.

2: When the on-screen volume slider appears, tap the icon below it.

3: Play the video.

4. When the live transcription appears, you can drag the text box to move it around the screen.

5: Optionally, tap the text box to expand it.