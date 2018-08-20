Android Pie: When is my phone getting it?

Every year after Google releases the next major update of Android, there's a week or so of excitement about the new features. Then, after the excitement wears off, there's a realization that you will likely wait weeks or months before your phone will get the update.

Heck, my friend's Galaxy S7 Edge ( ) just received the Android Oreo update in July -- nearly a year after Google released it.

With the release of Android Pie in early August, it's about time to start wondering when -- or if -- your phone will receive all of the latest goodies in Android Pie.

To help ease potential user frustration, some phone makers have announced when they expect to release Android 9.0 Pie and which devices will receive it. We've rounded up all the announcements below.

Google

One benefit of owning a Google phone is that you are always the first to receive the monthly security updates and major OS releases like Android Pie.

As such, the Pixel ( ), Pixel XL, Pixel 2 ( ), and Pixel 2 XL ( ) already have Android Pie. If you haven't installed it, it's easy as pie. Just follow the directions in this post.

Essential

Essential took part in the Android P beta program, and through some form of magic, had the final version of Android Pie ready for release on the same day Google pushed it out to its own phones.

If you own an Essential phone, mash that update button!

In the past, Motorola had an excellent record of updating its phones within a week -- if not days -- of Google releasing the finalized build. Sadly, things have changed.

The Lenovo-owned company, however, has said the following phones will receive the update starting this fall:

Moto Z3

Moto Z3 Play

Moto Z2 Force Edition

Moto Z2 Play

Moto X4

Moto G6 Plus

Moto G6 ( )

Moto G6 Play

Sony has also released a list of phones the company will release the Android Pie update for. Instead of a vague "rolling out this fall" tagline, Sony is a bit more specific about the timing. Well, for most of its phones.

November:

Xperia XZ2



Xperia XZ2 Premium



Xperia XZ2 Compact



Xperia XZ Premium



XZ1



XZ1 Compact



Early 2019:

XA2



XA2 Ultra



XA2 Plus



OnePlus used the OnePlus 6 ( ) to take part on the Android P beta program, and continues to work on finalizing an Android Pie build for its latest smartphone. The fun doesn't stop there for OnePlus users, though. The company recently announced in a forum post that several of its phones will receive Android Pie:

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 5/5T

OnePlus 3/3T

The post goes on to note that the updates will be released in that order (starting with the OnePlus 6, ending with the OnePlus 3/3T) over the coming months.

A few days after Android Pie was released, HTC took to Twitter to let its fans know that it plans on updating the following phones to Android Pie:

HTC U12+

HTC U11

HTC U11+

HTC U11 life (Android One)

The timing of the updates wasn't announced, but the company promises to announce it "in due course."

Beta partners

Google allowed some of its hardware partners to participate in the Android P Beta program this year. By doing so, participating device makers have a head start on integrating the update with their own devices and Android tweaks. Some of those partners have already announced (or released) Android Pie availability for devices, while others have remained quiet.

It should be safe to say, however, that the following companies are working with the finalized Android Pie build and its ultimate release:

Nokia

Oppo

Vivo

Xiaomi

It's important to remember that the beta program wasn't for all phones available from each respective manufacturer, so the update may be limited to only those devices that were eligible for the beta program.

Samsung is known for taking its sweet time to update existing devices to the latest release of Android. The first round of updates for the most recent Galaxy phones -- S9, S9+, Note 9 -- should start making news around March, but it will likely be a couple months after that before your phone receives the update.

You can thank Samsung's deep customization of Android and wireless carriers for the lengthy wait.

LG has yet to announce anything related to updating its line of phones to Android Pie. Typically, the more recent phones (12 to 18 months old) are included in the latest OS updates, but until LG lays out its plans, nothing is set in stone.