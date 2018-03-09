Android P: What to expect from the Android's latest flavor

Google released the first developer preview of Android P on Wednesday, giving us a glimpse at what the upcoming update to its mobile operating system. Not a lot is known about the update right now, besides a few new features and tools for developers.

However, we plan on covering new features and aspects of Android P leading up to its release later this year. As such, we will continually update this post as new features are discovered, and more information is available.

Now Playing: Watch this: Android P developer preview now available

When can you get it?

Right now! But you probably don't want it. Android P is in rough shape with the first developer preview not quite ready for Google's Android Beta program. Instead, those curious enough will have to install the update manually.

OK, but when can I really get it?

A full public release is slated for the third quarter of 2018 after Google has had time to finish testing and development. At some point, Google will open up the Android Beta program, where anyone and everyone can install a (hopefully) more stable version of Android P. Exact timing is still a mystery, but I'd expect we will find out more at Google I/O in May.

Best new features?

Hard to say right now. Google's original Android P announcement is full stuff developers will undoubtedly be excited by, but I doubt you care about Android having baked-in Cutout support for iPhone X-like notches, do you?

However, we dug up a few features that you may find appealing. Read about them here.