Android 11: How to install it right now on these phones

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Android 11 is ready for your phone. The update brings a slew of new features, including a screen to control your connected devices, redesigned media controls, improved notifications and a new messaging feature called Bubbles, which you'll either love or hate.

As is usually the case with major Android updates, how soon you'll receive the update depends on who makes your device. Google has said that Android 11 is rolling out to its Pixel 2 and newer phones in that range, along with OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme phones right now.

Own a Pixel? You're a few taps away from Android 11

Open the Settings app on your phone and, on a Pixel phone at least, tap System > Advanced > System update > Check for update. If your phone doesn't find the update right away, be patient. As is always the case with Google, the update is slowly rolling out, so it might take a few days before it shows up on your phone -- just keep checking.

Once your phone finds the update, just follow the prompts to install it like you would any other update. I recommend having your phone plugged into a charger and a strong Wi-Fi connection to ensure the process is as smooth as possible.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

There's an open beta for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

If you have a OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro, the company has launched an open beta of its OxygenOS 11 update, which includes Android 11. Anyone who wants to check out the new features before it's officially released needs to visit the OnePlus forums, where instructions and details are posted. The installation process won't force you to reset your device or lose any data, but it is a beta, so proceed with caution.

I installed the update on a OnePlus 8, following the steps outlined in the post, and it took around 30 minutes to complete. You can download the file directly on your OnePlus phone and use the OnePlus file manager app to move it to the root storage folder, or download it on your computer and transfer the file to your phone in order to install it.

You can go back to a more stable version of OxygenOS if there are too many issues with the beta, but be warned, that will wipe all data from your phone.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

What about Nokia, Xiaomi, Oppo?

Not every phone-maker has publicly announced their rollout plans for Android 11, but we do know that Nokia has confirmed it will release Android 11.

Oppo will officially announce its ColorOS 11 update on Sept. 14 via a livestream, and has also opened a limited beta for the Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Reno3 (4G) and Reno3 Pro (4G).

Xiaomi posted on Twitter that the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro would be the first devices to get Android 11, and the company has also launched a beta program for early adopters.

We will continue to update this list as more device-makers announce their plans for rolling out Android 11 to their respective phones.

What do you do if you were in the public beta?

You shouldn't have to do anything special if you've been testing Android 11 on a Pixel phone through Google's public beta program. Once the update is available for your phone, you'll update to the official version of Android 11 and "graduate" from the beta program.

You can double-check that you're no longer enrolled in the beta program on the beta website: Your device should say "Opt in" under it.

I've been testing Android 11 for a while now, and have found some features that will change the way you use your phone. There's also some significant improvements to privacy features included in the update. For more general, but still just as great, Android tricks, check out these hidden features.