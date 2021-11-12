And Just Like That, Sex and the City sequel gets its first trailer

HBO Max

And Just Like That... we got a trailer Friday for HBO Max's upcoming Sex and the City sequel. The much anticipated 10-episode series follows three of the hit show's four main characters -- Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York -- as they navigate life, love and friendship in their 50s. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are back to reprise their original roles, but Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, is notably absent from this installment of the franchise.

"They say some things never change," Parker's Carrie says in a trailer voice-over. "But the truth is, life is full of surprises."

I couldn't help but wonder... what will those surprises be? One thing that's not surprising is the trio's high fashion -- they're definitely out of their masks and pandemic sweats despite Parker telling Vanity Fair COVID-19 will be part of the storyline. The trailer gives us quick looks at Carrie and Big kissing (but how is their marriage really holding up?) and Charlotte and Harry proudly watching their daughter's piano recital. Miranda and Steve's son, Brady, is growing up too. He's taller than both parents.

We also see Carrie and her pal Stanford Blatch strolling the streets of New York like they always have. Sadly, Willie Garson, the actor who played Stanford, died of cancer in September.

Sex and the City, for those who didn't catch it, was an Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning HBO TV series that followed the lives of four close friends in New York City. It ran from 1998 to 2004, still airs in syndication globally and spawned two movies. Here's more of what we know about the upcoming series.

Who's in the cast?

Chris Noth is back as Carrie's partner Mr. Big

David Eigenberg returns as Miranda's partner Steve Brady

Evan Handler reprises his role as Charlotte's husband Harry Goldenblatt

Mario Cantone is back as Anthony Marentino

Nicole Ari Parker plays Carrie's BFF, documentarian Lisa Todd Wexley

Sara Ramírez is Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast that regularly features Carrie

Sarita Choudhury plays Seema Patel

Karen Pittman is Dr. Nya Wallace

When does the series debut?

The series premieres with two episodes on on Thursday, Dec. 9. The remaining eight episodes will premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays.

How do I watch And Just Like That...?

You'll need an HBO Max subscription. Those go for $15 a month. A less expensive, ad-supported tier is now available, though it's only $5 cheaper, and you won't be able to stream the newest movies.