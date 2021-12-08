And Just Like That on HBO Max: How to watch the Sex and the City sequel series

HBO Max

And Just Like That... HBO Max's Sex and the City sequel is here. The much anticipated 10-episode series premieres with two episodes on Thursday, Dec. 9, with the remaining eight half-hour episodes premiering weekly on subsequent Thursdays.

The HBO Max series follows three of the hit show's four main characters -- Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York -- as they navigate life, love and friendship in their 50s. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are back to reprise their original roles, but Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, is notably absent from this installment of the franchise.

"They say some things never change," Parker's Carrie says in a teaser trailer voice-over. "But the truth is, life is full of surprises."

I couldn't help but wonder... what will those surprises be? One thing that's not surprising is the trio's high fashion -- they're definitely out of their masks and pandemic sweats despite Parker telling Vanity Fair that COVID-19 will be part of the story line. The trailer gives us quick looks at Carrie and Big kissing (but how is their marriage really holding up?) and Charlotte and Harry proudly watching their daughter's piano recital. Miranda and Steve's son, Brady, is growing up too. He's taller than both parents.

We also see Carrie and her pal Stanford Blatch strolling the streets of New York like they always have. Sadly, Willie Garson, the actor who played Stanford, died of cancer in September.

Sex and the City, for those who didn't catch it, was an Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning HBO TV series that followed the lives and loves of four close friends in New York City. Created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell, it ran from 1998 to 2004, still airs in syndication globally and spawned two movies.

Here's more of what we know about the upcoming series.

Who's in the cast?

Chris Noth is back as Carrie's partner, Mr. Big.

David Eigenberg returns as Miranda's partner, Steve Brady.

Evan Handler reprises his role as Charlotte's husband, Harry Goldenblatt.

Mario Cantone is back as Anthony Marentino.

Nicole Ari Parker plays Carrie's BFF, documentarian Lisa Todd Wexley.

Sara Ramírez is Che Diaz, a nonbinary, queer, stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast that regularly features Carrie.

Sarita Choudhury plays Seema Patel.

Karen Pittman is Dr. Nya Wallace.

What are the dates, writers and directors for each episode?

"Hello It's Me," out Dec. 9

Written by Michael Patrick King, directed by Michael Patrick King. "Little Black Dress," out Dec. 9

Written by Michael Patrick King, directed by Michael Patrick King. Title TBA, out Dec. 16

Written by Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky, directed by Michael Patrick King. Title TBA, out Dec. 23

Written by Keli Goff, directed by Gillian Robespierre. Title TBA, out Dec. 30

Written by Samantha Irby, directed by Gillian Robespierre. Title TBA, out Jan. 6

Written by Rachna Fruchbom, directed by Cynthia Nixon. Title TBA, out Jan. 13

Written by Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky, directed by Anu Valia. Title TBA, out Jan. 20

Written by Rachna Fruchbom, directed by Anu Valia. Title TBA, out Jan. 27

Written by Michael Patrick King, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky, directed by Nisha Ganatra. Title TBA, out Feb. 3

Written by Michael Patrick King, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky; Directed by Nisha Ganatra.

How do I watch And Just Like That...?

You'll need an HBO Max subscription. Those go for $15 a month. A less expensive, ad-supported tier is now available, though it's only $5 cheaper, and you won't be able to stream the newest movies.

My colleague Joan E. Solsman has everything you need to know about where and how to sign up for HBO Max right here.