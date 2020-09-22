Amazon's new Alexa trick for Echo was made for sharing. Here's how it works

Chris Monroe/CNET

Your friends are always gushing about the cool things you've programmed your Amazon Echo to do -- from turning off all the lights and TV when you leave the house to starting the coffee maker the moment you dismiss your alarm. And with a brand-new feature for the Alexa assistant, you'll be able to share your custom routines with friends and family in less than 30 seconds.

Here's why that's great for everyone. Let's say one of your time-saving routines comes up in conversation. Instead of you detailing exactly how you set up every step, which is time-consuming for you to explain and for the other person to follow -- you'll be able to just transfer the whole bundle using the app. Keep in mind that some routines may be better for sharing than others, especially if they involve specific skills and compatible devices the other person doesn't have.

To share a routine with someone, open the Alexa app menu and tap Routines. From here, open the routine you're sharing and select the three stacked dots in the upper right corner of the screen. Select Share Routine and tap Continue. You can share routines by text message, social media app and email.

When you share a routine, it includes information like your routine's name, the event that triggers the routine (like dismissing an alarm), actions like playing a specific song or changing the color of the lights and the phrase used to start the routine. If the person you shared the routine with makes changes, it won't affect your own version of the routine.

If someone shares a routine with you that you'd like to use, tap the link that was sent to your phone. The Alexa app will open and you'll click View Routine, then Review Routine. From here, you can customize the routine to better fit your needs. You'll then select which Echo device you'd like Alexa to respond from and tap Save.

