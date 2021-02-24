Amazon Subscribe & Save filler items: Cheap ways to reach that 15%-off threshold

James Martin/CNET

Amazon's is a great way to save on household and other items you use regularly. By signing up for scheduled deliveries of things like toilet paper, toothpaste, dishwasher pods and dog treats, you can get 5% off the regular prices -- or 15% if your delivery includes at least five items.

And there's the rub: What if you don't really need five items every time? Maybe you've already got enough, say, dog treats for the month, but if you skip it, your 15% savings drops to 5%

What you need is a filler item, something cheap that'll put your item count back up to five. And if you can find something that costs just a dollar or two, you're still likely to come out ahead.

For example: If your four-item Subscribe & Save order adds up to $40, and you save 5% on that order, your total drops to $38. If you add a $2 item, your total increases to $42 -- but now you're saving 15%, bringing the overall total down to $35.70. Even if that filler item is something you don't need, you stand to come out ahead.

With that thinking in mind, here are some dirt-cheap items that qualify for Subscribe & Save. I've listed six items here; I'm sure you can find more with a little searching. Note that these prices are accurate at the time of this writing and subject to change. They may also change after you've subscribed, so be sure to keep a close watch on your monthly deliveries.

: 97 cents before S&S discount

: 97 cents before S&S discount : 99 cents before S&S discount

: 99 cents before S&S discount : 99 cents before S&S discount

: 99 cents before S&S discount : $1.98 before S&S discount

: $1.98 before S&S discount : 99 cents before S&S discount

: 99 cents before S&S discount : 97 cents before S&S discount

Have you found any other super-cheap items that qualify for Subscribe & Save? Call them out in the comments!

Read more: Amazon tip: Get a $70 gift card when you sign up for Amazon Prime Rewards Visa

Now playing: Watch this: The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.