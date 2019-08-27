Carl De Souza / AFP/Getty Images

The Amazon rainforest has been on fire for the past three weeks, and earlier this month Brazil declared a state of emergency in the region. But over the weekend, Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, declined $20 million in aid from G7 world leaders.

The number of fires in Brazil this year is the highest on record since 2013 and is up by 85% from last year alone, CNN reported. So far this year, more than 80,000 fires in the country have been detected by Brazil's space research center, INPE.

There are so many fires burning right now, that the smoke is visible from space. European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano captured images of the smoke from the International Space Station on Monday. Parmitano said the haze is so widespread, it resembles clouds in some of the photos.

ESA/NASA–L. Parmitano

Attention to the fires surged worldwide last week when social media users rallied around several trending hashtags. People around the globe also took to the streets and protested, demanding action to stop the fires. Eventually, foreign leaders began to speak out on social media as well and develop a plan to help put out the fires.

Here's everything we know about the ongoing fires in the Amazon and multiple ways you can help.

What caused the fires?

While the Amazon rainforest is typically wet and humid, July and August -- the onset of the dry season -- are the region's driest months, with "activity" peaking by early September and stopping by mid-November, according to NASA.

Fire is often used to clear out the land for farming or ranching. For that reason, the vast majority of the fires can be attributed to humans, Christian Poirier, program director of the nonprofit Amazon Watch, told CNN.

Without providing evidence, Bolsonaro said he thinks the fires were set by nongovernmental organizations in retaliation to funding cuts. He later said he never accused any groups, according to the BBC.

What's the connection to climate change?



In a release on Aug. 22, Greenpeace said forest fires and climate change operate in a vicious circle. As the number of fires increase, greenhouse gas emissions do too. This makes the planet's overall temperature rise, the organization said. As the temperature increases, extreme weather events like major droughts happen more often.

"In addition to increasing emissions, deforestation contributes directly to a change in rainfall patterns in the affected region, extending the length of the dry season, further affecting forests, biodiversity, agriculture and human health," Greenpeace said in the release.

Last week, NASA released an AIRS Map showing the carbon monoxide associated with the fires in Brazil between Aug. 8 and Aug. 22. The animated map shows a carbon monoxide plume bloom in the northwest Amazon region, move south and east, and then toward San Paolo.

What areas are affected?



Satellite images showed fires in the Brazilian states of Amazonas, Rondonia, Para and Mato Grosso. The state of Amazonas is most affected, according to Euronews.

Effects of damage to the Amazon go far beyond Brazil and its neighbors. The area's rainforest generates more than 20% of the world's oxygen and is home to 10% of the world's known biodiversity. The Amazon is referred to as the "lungs of the planet" and plays a major role in regulating the climate. The world would drastically change if the rainforest were to disappear, with impacts on everything from farms to drinking water.

The World Meteorological Organization, the United Nation's weather arm, tweeted about the fires Thursday.

"Fires release pollutants including particulate matter & toxic gases such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and non-methane organic compounds into the atmosphere," the organization said.

How many fires are burning?



In a 48-hour period, leading up to Thursday, there were more than 2,500 active fires in the Brazilian rainforest, the BBC reported Friday.

The smoke from the fires is visible from space. The European Union Earth Observation Program's Sentinel satellites captured images of "significant amounts of smoke" over Amazonas, Rondonia and other areas. NASA has been monitoring the fires. Over the past week, satellites from the EU and NASA have been tweeting images of the smoke on social media.

Uptick in Amazon Fire Activity in 2019 https://t.co/mTcGxMtekr #NASA — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) August 24, 2019

On Aug. 20, Eric Holthaus, a meteorologist, tweeted data showing smoke from the fires covering about half of Brazil. Later in the week, the BBC tweeted a map showing similar data.

The skies blackened over San Paulo, Brazil, for an hour Aug. 19 after a cold front caused winds to shift and carry smoke from about 1,700 miles away. On Friday, Telesur TV reported that smoke from the fires could be seen in Argentina.

*World Weather* Day turns to night in Sao Paulo, Brazil due to thick smoke coming from fires in the Amazon region, hundreds of kilometers away. Report: @GlobalNews77 pic.twitter.com/2kYGHknEeU — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) August 21, 2019

Have the fires been put out?

The fires are still active. On Saturday, Amnesty International captured a photo of the burned forests in the Mato Grosso state. Bolsonaro was mobilizing the Brazilian army to combat the flames, Euronews reported.

This is what Bolsnaro’s dismantling environmental + indigenous protections looks like: @amnesty images of fires on indigenous land taken yesterday in Mato Grosso in #Brazil. Before being burned, this forest has been fenced off in preparation for being farmed. pic.twitter.com/L5kJG7WC90 — Richard Pearshouse (@RPearshouse) August 24, 2019

There were reports of scattered rain and thunderstorms on Thursday. The patchy rain expected through Sept. 10 is only expected to bring minor relief but won't help to extinguish the fire, Reuters reported Tuesday. The rain that's forecast for the next two weeks is reportedly set to fall in the areas that need it the least.

While Bolsonaro faces criticism, US President Donald Trump tweeted his support on Tuesday. Bolsonaro responded and said that Brazil is fighting the wildfires with "great success."

Bolivia's president, Evo Morales, contracted a Boeing 747 "Supertanker" on Wednesday to help extinguish the fires, Telesur reported. The Supertanker is capable of flying with 115,000 liters (over 30,000 gallons) and was expected to be operational on Friday.

Con el #Supertanker reforzamos las tareas de nuestras FFAA, Policía, gobiernos subnacionales, instituciones y voluntarios que luchan heroicamente contra las llamas en la Chiquitanía. Nos mantenemos movilizados para preservar la vida y nuestra Madre Tierra. #UnidadEnLaAdversidad pic.twitter.com/u8cBqUj1zU — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) August 23, 2019

Was any action taken at the G7 Summit?

Bolsonaro rejected a $20 million aid package from the G7 countries that would go toward extinguishing the flames devastating the Amazon rainforest. He reportedly told French President Emmanuel Macron to take care of "his home and his colonies," according to CBS News. Bolsonaro reportedly said Brazil would only consider the international aid if Macron retracted comments that he found offensive.

Bolsonaro's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed his country will continue to support the efforts to save the Amazon. He said Monday that Canada is offering to send $15 million and "water bombers" to help fight the fires, the CBC reported Monday.

We cannot stand by and do nothing while our planet burns. Canada is stepping up with our G7 partners to #ActForTheAmazon by offering water bombers to fight the fires and funding for emergency response & reforestation. https://t.co/to3Tf7j0xz — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 26, 2019

Over the weekend, the G7 Summit -- an annual meeting of the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US -- agreed on the aid package, according to The Hill on Monday. Brazil's president originally had accepted the aid and tweeted that Brazil is committed to environmental protection.

What else are politicians doing to help?

Trump tweeted on Friday that he spoke with Bolsonaro.

"I told him if the United States can help with the Amazon Rainforest fires, we stand ready to assist," Trump said in his post.

Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro expressed concern about the fires devastating Brazil and Bolivia and offered aid to help extinguish them. The Venezuelan Chancellery also expressed solidarity with the indigenous communities in Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay, Ecuador and Peru.

"Venezuela expresses its deep concern about the gigantic and terrible fires that devastate the Amazon region in the territory of several South American countries, with very serious impacts on the population, ecosystems and biological diversity of the area," Venezuela's Ministry of Popular Power for Foreign Affairs said in a statement to Brasil247 on Friday.

La Pachamama sufre una gran herida con el voraz incendio que consume la Amazonía, además de afectar profundamente a los pueblos originarios que la habitan. Llamo a multiplicar los esfuerzos para preservar la vida en el planeta, solo así, salvaremos a la especie humana. pic.twitter.com/N5oaLOC4hX — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 23, 2019

The government of Venezuela also proposed a meeting of foreign ministers of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization on Friday, posting a letter from Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza.

El Gobierno Bolivariano de Venezuela ha propuesto oficialmente una reunión extraordinaria de Cancilleres de la Organización del Tratado de Cooperación Amazónica (OTCA), para abordar y atender las secuelas ecológicas y sociales de los devastadores incendios en la región amazónica pic.twitter.com/GzQtptOXNh — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) August 23, 2019

Finland's Prime Minister, Antti Rinne, also released a statement saying that the fires in Brazil were "extremely serious" and that he had contacted the European Commission.

"Brazilian rainforests are vital for the world's climate. I am truly worried about the attitude Brazil seems to have adopted right now regarding its own forests. Brazil should do all it takes to end the fires that are a danger to our whole civilization," Rinne said in the statement.

In addition, UK Member of Parliament Rebecca Long-Bailey drafted a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, asking Johnson to tell Bolsonaro that the destruction of the Amazon must stop.

Bolsonaro has faced criticism. People are accusing him of lack of action and of encouraging logging and farming in the Amazon. In early July, an anonymous senior Brazilian official told the BBC that Bolsonaro encouraged deforestation. Ricardo Galvão, the director of the INPE, was fired Aug. 2 after defending data that showed deforestation was 88% higher in June than it was a year ago, CNN reported. In a Facebook video, Galvão announced that he'd been let go by the agency after a meeting with Brazil's minister of science, technology, innovation and communications, Marcos Pontes.

I have written to the PM with colleagues on the Labour front bench, asking him to tell President Bolsonaro that his destruction of the Amazon must stop, and to introduce tough measures to stop companies in the UK from aiding and abetting tropical deforestation #ActForTheAmazon pic.twitter.com/tFHm7buLul — Rebecca Long-Bailey (@RLong_Bailey) August 23, 2019

How did the public respond?



Apple CEO Tim Cook appears to be the first tech CEO to respond with an offer of aid. On Monday, Cook tweeted that Apple would be donating to help, but he didn't specify an amount.

It’s devastating to see the fires and destruction ravaging the Amazon rainforest, one of the world’s most important ecosystems. Apple will be donating to help preserve its biodiversity and restore the Amazon’s indispensable forest across Latin America. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 26, 2019

#ActForTheAmazon began trending on Twitter and protests began last week. In Zurich, activists from the Klimastreik Ecological Movement and Brazilians assembled outside of the Brazilian Consulate on Friday morning. In Dublin, the Extinction Rebellion Collective occupied the Brazilian Embassy. Twitter users captured images of a protest in Barcelona as well. Demonstrations have also taken place in Paris, London, Madrid and Copenhagen, Denmark.

Mike Kemp/Getty Images

The hashtags #PrayforAmazonas and #AmazonRainforest were trending earlier last week. Twitter users criticized the media for giving more attention to the fire at Notre Dame and other news than to the rainforest fires. Social media users also called out billionaires for lack of donations.

There was worldwide outcry when the Notre Dame cathedral was on fire. Why is there not the same level of outrage for the fires destroying the #AmazonRainforest? pic.twitter.com/VbSda5PYAK — WWF UK (@wwf_uk) August 21, 2019

"The Sierra Club has a comprehensive strategy to protect old-growth forests in the US and elsewhere. Specifically in the Amazon, the Club calls on international lenders and institutions to reconsider their investments in Brazil after President Jair Bolsonaro's reckless exploitation and destruction of a critical resource for the future of humanity," Javier Sierra, the Sierra Club's associate director of communications for Latino media, said in an email.

Sierra pointed out that both Norway and Germany have already said they would cease to provide funds for the Amazon's preservation until Bolsonaro reverses course.

"Those who destroy the Amazon and let deforestation continue unabated are encouraged in doing so by the Bolsonaro government's actions and policies. Since taking office, the current government has been systematically dismantling Brazil's environmental policy," Danicley Aguiar of Greenpeace Brazil said in a release Thursday.

The World Wildlife Fund's European policy office released a statement the same day.

"Faced with this ecological devastation, WWF calls on the countries of the region -- Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela, Guyana and Suriname -- to protect the Amazon, fight deforestation and reduce the causes behind these fires. It also calls on the EU and its Member States to step up its efforts to curb the impact of EU consumption on deforestation and the destruction of other ecosystems around the world, linked to commodities such as soy, palm oil, cocoa or meat."

In addition, actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio added a donation link to Amazon Watch on his Instagram profile and posted about the fires. Celebrities like Jameela Jamil, Jaden Smith and John Cusack have also taken to social media to speak out about the fiery devastation.

How can you help?

Here are some ways you can aid in protecting the rainforest:

Originally published Aug. 21, 2019.

Updates, Aug. 22 and Aug. 23: Adds more background and adds statements from Greenpeace, WWF EU and Sierra Club. Updates, Aug. 24-27: Adds more background.