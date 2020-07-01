Amazon puts Crucible game back in beta: What players need to know

Amazon Games

Crucible, the free to play team-based sci-fi shooter from Amazon Game Studios and Relentless Studios, is going back into closed beta, according to a developer update on the game's website on Tuesday. The developers are going to work on providing a better gaming experience based on player feedback, the update said. Crucible, Amazon's first big-budget PC game, has been out for just over a month.

To become a part of the closed beta, you'll need to have downloaded Crucible before 9am PT/12pm ET on Tuesday. Developers said they plan on opening the beta up via signups on the website in the future. Being a part of the beta just means you'll be able to give feedback to the developers while you play the game.

In the meantime, if you already have the game, you can still play, and gameplay will remain about the same, developers said in the post. Players can still stream, share screenshots, video clips and talk about the game on or off the beta. CNET searched Crucible on Steam Wednesday and found the free version and DLCs available.

We’re back with another developer update: we're taking Crucible into closed beta starting tomorrow. Read about the details and how you can participate in the beta here: https://t.co/ox5KG7Fr55 — Crucible (@PlayCrucible) June 30, 2020

To check out Crucible, you can download it on Steam -- it's currently PC-only. Simply search for the game and scroll down until you see Play Crucible. Click the green Play Game button. There are also DLCs for purchase: The Tracker Founder's Pack for $15, the Predator Founder's Pack for $25 and the Alpha Hunter Founder's Pack for $50.

The Tracker Founder's Pack has a new skin for Captain Mendoza, 500 in-game credits, the Pre-Season Battle Pass and 100 battle stars. With the Predator Founder's Pack, you get the Captain Mendoza skin, 1,000 in-game credits, a key to select your choice from a collection of legendary character skins, the Pre-Season Battle Pass and 200 battle stars. The Alpha Hunter Founder's Pack has the Captain Mendoza skin, 6,000 in-game credits, the Gold Hammer Stability Pod drop pod skin, a key to choose from a collection of legendary character skins, the Pre-Season Battle Pass and 400 battle stars.

If you don't want to download Crucible on Steam, you can also find the game on Amazon. You can download it and find it in your Games Library.

While you're waiting for the game to download, you can check out Realm Royale player Baggins' stream of the game on Twitch.

Today's the day! Drop into #PlayCrucible starting at noon Pacific Time / 9 p.m. CEST. Our launch trailer just debuted on @SypherPK's stream, you can watch it here: https://t.co/1RuLkQrlrN — Crucible (@PlayCrucible) May 20, 2020

To play, it's recommended that you have Windows 10, 8GB of RAM, 15GB of available storage and a broadband internet connection. The game will also work on Windows 7 64-bit, according to the specs on Steam.

In Crucible, the choices you make shape the course of the narrative. Fight for control and survival, going head to head with other players. You're not only fighting the other team, but also battling beasts and navigating challenges in the environment. Work together with your team and blast your way to victory.

Crucible launched with three modes: Heart of the Hives, Harvester Command and Alpha Hunters. In Heart of the Hives, two teams of four battle monsters; capture three monster hearts before the other team to win. In Harvester Command, two teams of eight compete to gain Harvesters on the map to control Essence; the goal is to drain your opponent's resources. If you play Alpha Hunters mode, it's two teams of eight in a fight to the death.

For more, check out how to choose between all of the gaming subscription services out there, and how Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass stack up.