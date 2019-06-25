Amazon Prime Day 2019: How to find the best deals on kitchen tools and appliances

Wondering what to expect and how to get the best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals?

It's almost that time again. Black Friday in July, also known as Amazon Prime Day, when the almighty online retailer slashes prices on kitchen tools, gadgets, cookware, appliances and more. Prime Day kitchen deals are gone as fast as they arrive so we're here to help you sort through the many (expected) bargains based on previous year's deals, get the most out of Prime Day shopping and snag all the savings possible. Everything from deeply discounted Instant Pots to crazy cheap cast-iron cookware, high-octane Vitamix blenders, chefs knives, air fryers and much more. You'll want to be on your game.

When is Amazon Prime Day

It's official. Amazon Prime Day 2019 will start Monday, July 15 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET and run for a whopping 48 hours ending July 17 at 12 AM PT. This makes it the longest Amazon Prime Day ever with last years was only 36 hours and we're not including pre-Prime Day deals of which there should be plenty.

How to navigate Prime Day kitchen deals

Think of us as your Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals command center. We'll refresh this story with the latest, greatest and gonzo kitchen deals just as fast as they roll in and out and let you know when they've sold out or if a sale has ended or been extended.

Some sales items last as few as 24 hours or until sold out with others going for 36 or even 48 hours. Keep in mind, a healthy amount of Prime Day deals are for Prime members only but not all so we'll keep a close watch on both but if you want guaranteed access to as many of the deals as possible, sign up today.

We'll list some of our favorites kitchen deals from last year down below so you can have a plan in your head and be ready to pounce!

What to expect for Prime Day kitchen deals

We're certainly hoping for the return of some of our favorite deals from last year, with some of the best of the best listed below and so you can start preparing mentally for the real deal day. Some of the best savings were on big-ticket items like the Vitamix 5200 blender and high-end cookware like the Calphalon 15-piece kitchen set.

Still-trendy Instant Pots, sous vide's and air fryers are almost guaranteed to be marked down so if you're in the market for one, Prime Day could be the time to buy. And look for the biggest discounts on Amazon's own products and in house lines like AmazonBasics.

Sales on now at Amazon

Prime Day 2018 sales

These were the sort of deals we saw last year -- and the brands and product types are an indication of what we could see this year, too.

