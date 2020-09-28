Prime Day tip: Help charity every time you buy something at Amazon

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicks off Oct. 13, and no doubt every living human with a credit card will be diving in on the deals. Want to do some good in the process? With , you can support charity easily and automatically.

Just point your browser (or modify your Amazon bookmark) to , then choose the charity you want to support. There are countless options; I even found hyperlocal organizations like our high-school marching band.

Then just shop like normal. So long as you're doing it via that web address, Amazon will donate 0.5% of all eligible purchases. All prices and products are the same as they would be if you bought them without using Smile.

By the way, if you use the Amazon mobile app, follow these simple instructions to enable Amazon Smile on your phone or tablet. That makes it even more automated than the desktop option.

There's absolutely no downside to this. In fact, there's nothing but upside. My advice: Switch to Smile for all your Prime Day purchases and every Amazon purchase after that.

And for more about Prime Day deals, you can also sign up for Cheapskate deal alerts via text message! Use that link or send a text to 415-878-5807. Only one text per day, opt out anytime.

