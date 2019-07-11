Thursday's best Prime Day smart home deals: Echo Dot and Google Home Mini for $25 and much more

The big Amazon Prime Day sales event commences this coming Monday, July 15, and Prime Day runs for 48 hours. This year's Prime Day should be an awesome opportunity to start your smart home or expand it, with deals on a wide variety of connected gadgets. If last year's Prime Day is any indication, Amazon is likely to have sales on most of its smart speakers and a wide variety of compatible smart home products. Fortunately, some of the deals have already started. You can find discounts on the Echo Dot, as well as other Amazon devices right now. And, if you prefer the Google Assistant family, Amazon competitors from Walmart to Best Buy to Target will be selling those products at big discounts, with some sales already available, too. Check out our favorite smart home discounts below.

As we find out more, we'll update this page, so stay tuned if you're looking to save on a particular smart home gadget.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET The Echo Dot has long been one of our favorite smart speakers, and the third-gen version looks less industrial and sounds better than before. It's a great purchase at its normal price of $50, given that you get all of the smarts of Amazon's assistant Alexa for a reasonable splurge and you can plug it into your own sound system. At $25, it's an absolute steal and this is the lowest price we've seen in awhile. This is a good time to jump. See the Amazon Echo Dot (2018) review

Ian Knighton/CNET If you want Alexa to answer your questions and control your smart home, and you want a smart speaker with a little more oomph in the actual speaker, the Amazon Echo could be the right choice for you. Note that this product dropped to $50 last Sunday and could go that low again for Prime Day. In the meantime, it's $70, or $30 off its list price. See the Amazon Echo (2017) review

Chris Monroe/CNET Not to be left out, Google is offering big discounts on smart home products as well. The Google Home Mini is a great alternative to the Amazon Echo Dot. Like the Dot, it packs a lot of smarts into a small and affordable package. If you'd rather center your home around Google Assistant instead of Alexa, this is a great place to start and this is a great time to jump. The $25 price makes the Mini an easy splurge. Note that this deal and the following deals on Google Home products are currently the same at Best Buy and Walmart. See the Google Home Mini review

Chris Monroe/CNET Note that this sale is only for Amazon Prime members, with the discount applied at checkout. Right now, you can snag the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for the nice price of $170. The smart doorbell works with Alexa, and lets you check on your porch remotely with an app. You can even tell the delivery person to leave your package with your Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display. See the Ring Video Doorbell Pro review

Chris Monroe/CNET While it's not the lowest price we've seen, $79 for the Nest Hub is still a decent deal and the Nest Hub is still our favorite smart display, despite tough new competition. If you want a smart speaker with a touchscreen for extra visuals, this is the one to get. It's particularly great as a family photo frame and as a kitchen assistant. See the Google Nest Hub review

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The original Google Home mixes smarts and sound quality well for a reasonable price. Google's first smart speaker was designed to compete with the Amazon Echo, and it does so handily, with plenty of features thanks to the built-in Google Assistant. The $69 price is a good deal that mirrors Amazon's similar one on the Echo. See the Google Home review

Chris Monroe/CNET The Max was recently on sale for $212, so it could drop again, but $249 is still a bargain. Google's premium smart speaker uses the same assistant as the rest, but soups up the sound quality so your music booms. It's one of the better premium smart speakers out there -- and this price is much easier to swallow than the original $400. See the Google Home Max review

Chris Monroe/CNET I was hoping for this one. The Lenovo Smart Clock is a great alarm clock that's a little too much at its normal $80 price. At $60, it makes a lot more sense. In addition to voice controls through Google Assistant, you can customize your alarm to control your smart home and wake you up gradually with a sunrise animation. See the Lenovo Smart Clock review

