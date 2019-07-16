Amazon Prime Day phone deals 2019: Galaxy S10 and Pixel 3 for $600, Moto G7 for $200

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The big Amazon Prime Day sale is well underway, but there are still plenty of bargains to be had. This event, which started yesterday and is wrapping up today, sees the e-commerce giant slashes prices on a whole range of items -- including some of our favorite phones from Samsung, Google and Motorola. If you're into gaming, don't forget to check out the deal on the Razer phone -- the $400 saving is one of the top offers we've seen. Amazon already revealed a bunch of sales before the campaign officially kicked off, and during this stretch of time, everything from laptops and TVs to aroma putty and origami boats are discounted.

This year on Prime Day a number of phones are on sale and Amazon is taking 30% off select phone cases and accessories, too. We've compiled the best of those deals right here and we'll continually update this page as deals change.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Like all of Samsung's Galaxy S10 phones, the standard Galaxy S10 is built from the best parts. It has a wonderfully sharp screen and a long battery life. Camera quality is awesome, and it comes with all the extras, like the ability to wirelessly charge another device. Read the Galaxy S10 review

James Martin/CNET Though it's last year's flagship, the Galaxy S9 is still a superb device. It has a gorgeous 5.8-inch screen, a terrific camera and whiplash-fast speeds. Wireless charging and water resistance complete the package, plus it looks stunning in purple and blue. Read the Galaxy S9 review

Angela Lang/CNET Samsung's big-screen phone from 2018, the Note 9, still has top-tier specs. It also has a monster battery, internal storage that starts at 128GB and an S Pen that can trigger the camera. Read the Galaxy Note 9 review

Sarah Tew/CNET The Pixel 3 XL has a top-of-the-line camera that includes an enhanced low-light feature, and it has a second wide-angle front-facing camera. It's water-resistant, has wireless charging and its Google Assistant has convenient new skills such as call screening. Read the Pixel 3 XL review

Sarah Tew/CNET The Moto Z3 Play comes with an extra battery pack that gives it two-day battery life. Its take on Android 8.0 Oreo is a pleasure to use, and the fingerprint sensor on the phone's right side is easy to reach. Read the Moto Z3 Play review

Sarah Tew/CNET The Moto G7 has a slick contemporary design, a dewdrop notch display, decent dual rear cameras, turbo charging, solid battery life and a near-stock version of Android 9 Pie, making it worth every penny. Read the Moto G7 review

Josh Miller/CNET Our favorite budget phone of 2018 just got a whole lot cheaper. The Moto G6 features a near-stock version of Android Oreo and solid dual rear cameras. It also charges fast. (By comparison, the 2019 Moto G7 costs closer to $250.) Read the Moto G6 review

Josh Miller/CNET It's one of the best gaming phones currently available and the Razer Phone 2 is now discounted. The powerful device is water-resistant, has a bright, 120Hz display and has wireless charging. Its built-in speakers are loud and clear and it runs a nearly stock version of Android. Read the Razer Phone 2 review

Angela Lang/CNET The LG G8 has a bright, sharp screen, a second wide-angle rear camera and a fast processor. It's also water-resistant and has a headphone jack -- a rarity among premium phones. Read the LG G8 ThinQ review

James Martin/CNET Though its AI camera features need work, the super fast LG V35 is water resistant, has a headphone jack, a brilliant OLED screen and a long-lasting battery. Read the LG V35 ThinQ review

LG As a midrange LG phone, the Q7 Plus features a 5.5-inch display, a 16-megapixel rear camera and a fingerprint sensor. With LG's collaboration with Korean pop band BTS, the phone also has special BTS fan service included, like special wallpapers and emojis. Read more about the LG Q7

Amazon Though it can't do nearly enough of the things that the Galaxy Note phones can do, the Stylo 4 offers an embeddable stylus in a seriously inexpensive phone. It also has a 6.2-inch display, a 13-megapixel camera and a 3,300mAh battery. Read more about the LG Stylo 4

Angela Lang/CNET As part of Samsung's line of affordable phones, the Galaxy J7 may not have high-end specs, but it offers a lot for very little. The phone has a 5.5-inch display, a 13-megapixel camera, a 3,600mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner to boot. Read more about the Galaxy J7

