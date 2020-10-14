Amazon Prime Day: Best storage deals on SanDisk microSD cards, Samsung SSDs, Seagate hard drives and PNY flash drives

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2020 runs until the end of the day and there are still plenty of storage steals to be found. If you're looking for a specific brand like SanDisk, WD, Seagate, or Samsung, there are links to those companies' Amazon Store pages at the bottom of this story so you can see everything they have on sale.

What follows are some of the best bargains we've found so far and we'll be updating this page throughout the sale as new ones pop up. The deals I've selected are currently sitting at or near their all-time low prices, according to camelcamelcamel, the price-tracking site.

SanDisk The Extreme cards are only slightly slower than SanDisk's Extreme Pro cards, but deliver enough speed for your action cam, drone, game console, phone or tablet. And this is a massive amount of storage (just make sure your device supports cards this large). If you don't need this much storage, several of the Extreme cards are on sale.

Samsung The 860 Pro is one of Samsung's fastest and most stable SSD drives. If you're just looking for simple storage, you'll save more money going with a drive like the Lexar below. This is made for heavy computing tasks like NAS, gaming, and video editing and this is the lowest I've ever seen its price.

WD This 4TB drive is great for backing up crucial files on the go. It's powered by the USB-A port on your computer so there's no need to find an outlet to access or store your files. You can also pick up the 5TB version for only $100.

Seagate If you want more than just a hard drive for your money, check out this Seagate. Its USB 3.0 and it's a plug-and-play design, so it's powered off your computer. However, it also comes with backup software, a one-year subscription to Mylio Create photo library service, a two-month trial of Adobe CC Photography Plan and access to a file recovery service for two years.

SK Hynix SK Hynix memory and storage is used by Apple and others in their products and now you can pick up one of its 2.5-inch drives for your laptop or desktop. A 250GB S31 is only $35.19 or you can get a 500GB one for about $10 more or 1TB for $84. The company's Gold P31 500GB PCIe NVMe Gen3 M.2 2280 internal SSDs are available at a steep discount to install in your own system, too. Or at least they were. The stock for today is sold out, but the drives -- the world's first 128-layer NAND flash-based consumer SSDs -- will be restocked for tomorrow: 500GB for $60 or 1TB for $108.

Toshiba Need massive storage for your PC game collection or videos and photos? This 3.5-inch drive is fast enough for gaming directly from the drive and large enough to hold countless titles. This is a desktop PC drive, so it won't fit in your laptop. However, since this drive is faster than your average external drive, you could pair this with a powered enclosure and turn this into a speedy backup drive, too.

Western Digital This USB 3.0 external drive is ready to store 12TB of Xbox games right out of the box. It also has two 7.5-watt USB Type-A ports in back to charge up your accessories. This is the lowest price I've seen it for on Amazon.

Lexar If you've got an older laptop in need of more storage, Lexar's 2.5-inch SSD is an inexpensive option. It comes in capacities from 128GB to 1TB.

Lexar This is the fastest SD card Lexar makes; its 260MB/s write speed is twice that of the company's step-down card. It's also designed for durability to stand up to use by professionals. The 32GB and 64GB capacities are reduced, too, but the 128GB has the highest percentage off at 47%.

PNY PNY's small capless flash drives offer big storage that you can carry on a keychain. The Turbo Attaché 3 is a USB 3.0 drive so it's faster than your average inexpensive USB 2.0 thumb drive -- 10 times faster, PNY says.

Out of Stock

Check back to see if these items come back in stock

LaCie This LaCie drive is a little more expensive than a typical portable hard drive, but that's because it has a water-, dust- and shock-resistant body. It's regularly on sale for Prime Day and Black Friday, but this is one of the lowest prices I've seen.

How to spot check for more storage deals

Not seeing what you're looking for above? You can check the landing pages for these top brands by clicking the links below to see everything they have on sale for Prime Day.