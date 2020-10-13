Amazon Prime Day 2020: Top storage deals on SSDs, microSD cards, hard drives and flash drives

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is off and running through Wednesday, Oct. 14. It always features great deals on all kinds of storage -- from memory cards to thumb drives to external and internal solid-state and hard drives. The prices can even rival what you'd find on Black Friday, and even though the two are much closer together this year I still expect to see some jaw-dropping prices.

If you're looking for a storage deal from a specific brand like SanDisk, WD, Seagate or Samsung, I've linked to their Amazon Store pages at the bottom of this story so you can see everything they have on sale. What follows are some of the best bargains we've found so far and we'll be updating this page throughout the sale as new ones pop up. The deals I've selected are currently sitting at or near their all-time low prices, according to camelcamelcamel, the price-tracking site.

SK Hynix SK Hynix memory and storage is used by Apple and others in their products and now you can pick up its PCIe NVMe SSDs at a steep discount to install in your own system. They are the world's first 128-layer NAND flash-based consumer SSDs, which should provide faster, more stable performance. If you need a 2.5-inch drive for your laptop or desktop, the company's Gold S31 3D NAND 2.5-inch SATA III Internal SSD are roughly 50% off their original MSRPs. You can pick up a 250GB S31 for only $35.19 or a 500GB one for about $10 more.

Toshiba Need massive storage for your PC game collection or videos and photos? This 3.5-inch drive is fast enough for gaming directly from the drive and large enough to hold countless titles. This is a desktop PC drive, so it won't fit in your laptop. However, since this drive is faster than your average external drive, you could pair this with a powered enclosure and turn this into a speedy backup drive, too.

WD This 4TB drive is great for backing up crucial files on the go. It's powered by the USB-A port on your computer so there's no need to find an outlet to access or store your files. You can also pick up the 5TB version for only $100.

SanDisk The Extreme cards are only slightly slower than SanDisk's Extreme Pro cards, but deliver enough speed for your action cam, drone, game console, phone or tablet. And this is a massive amount of storage (just make sure your device supports cards this large).

Samsung 860 Pro 1TB 2.5-inch Internal SSD: $200 You save $100 Samsung The 860 Pro is one of Samsung's fastest and most stable SSD drives. If you're just looking for simple storage, you'll save more money going with a drive like the Lexar below. This is made for heavy computing tasks like NAS, gaming and video editing and this is the lowest I've ever seen its price.

Lexar If you've got an older laptop in need of more storage, Lexar's 2.5-inch SSD is an inexpensive option. It comes in capacities from 128GB to 1TB.

LaCie This LaCie drive is a little more expensive than a typical portable hard drive, but that's because it has a water-, dust- and shock-resistant body. It's regularly on sale for Prime Day and Black Friday, but this is the lowest I've seen the price for the 5TB version. The smaller capacities are discounted today, too.

PNY PNY's small capless flash drives offer big storage that you can carry on a keychain. The Turbo Attaché 3 is a USB 3.0 drive so it's faster than your average inexpensive USB 2.0 thumb drive -- 10 times faster, PNY says.

How to spot check for more storage deals

Not seeing what you're looking for above? You can check the landing pages for these top brands by clicking the links below to see everything they have on sale for Prime Day.