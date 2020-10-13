Amazon Prime Day 2020: Save $55 on WD 4TB hard drive, save $120 on SanDisk 512GB microSD and more

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2020 started right after midnight PT on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 14. It always features great deals on all kinds of storage -- from memory cards to thumb drives to external and internal solid-state and hard drives. The prices can even rival what you'd find on Black Friday and just because the two are much closer together this year I still expect to see some jaw-dropping prices.

Here are some examples from Prime Day 2019:

47% off WD Black 500GB PCIe NVMe SSD

53% off WD 6TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive

82% off SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC memory card



86% off SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC U3 memory card

While these companies have been tight-lipped about their Prime Day discounts, SSD-maker SK Hynix has announced its and will be roughly 50% off their original MSRPs. A , for instance. Most of the 2020 Prime Day prices are still a mystery, so I've linked to the Amazon Store pages for those brands below for easy bookmarking. With Prime Day going, though, we'll be updating this page with the best bargains we can find.

Note that the products listed below aren't Prime Day "deals" per se, but they are good values current sitting at or near their all-time low prices, according to camelcamelcamel, the price-tracking site.

WD This 4TB drive is great for backing up crucial files on the go. It's powered by the USB-A port on your computer so there's no need to find an outlet to access or store your files.

SanDisk The Extreme cards are only slightly slower than SanDisk's Extreme Pro cards, but deliver enough speed for your action cam, drone, game console, phone or tablet. And this is a massive amount of storage (just make sure your device supports cards this large).

Lexar If you've got an older laptop in need of more storage, Lexar's 2.5-inch SSD is an expensive option. It comes in capacities from 128GB to 1TB.

PNY PNY's small capless flash drives offer big storage that you can carry on a keychain. The Turbo Attaché 3 is a USB 3.0 drive so it's faster than your average inexpensive USB 2.0 thumb drive -- 10 times faster, PNY says.

How to spot check for more storage deals

We expect more storage sales to hit after the Prime Day discounts officially start on Tuesday. But if you beat us to the punch, you can check the landing pages for these top brands by clicking the links below.