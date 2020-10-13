Amazon Prime Day 2020 Echo deals: Ring Doorbell with Echo Show for $150, Echo Show 5 for $45, Echo Flex for $15 and more discounts

Deal Savings Price











Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and it's offering some of the deepest discounts around on smart speakers and other technology for Prime members. So if you're been eyeing up an Echo Show, want to know what's going on on your front porch or are just looking to get a head start on Christmas shopping, now's your chance to start shopping!

The biggest savings landed after the clock struck midnight Pacific time, but Amazon dropped a series of Prime Day countdown deals ahead of its big sale.

If you're not a Prime member and want in on some discounts, Amazon competitors including Walmart, Target and Best Buy are also boasting big deals this week.

We'll keep updating this story as more deals become available.

Best smart speaker and display Prime Day deals so far

Chris Monroe/CNET A Ring Video Doorbell runs for $200, and the Echo Show 5 smart display goes for $90. But on Prime Day, Amazon will offer them as a package for $150. If you're looking to jump-start a smart home around a video doorbell, this deal is one of the best you'll find.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Echo Show 8 is one of our favorite smart displays, as the screen is big enough and high-resolution enough for comfortable video chatting and Netflix bingeing, and the sound is fantastic. Right now, you can scoop up a Show 8 for $65 -- $105 off for one of the best smart displays around is a solid option. What makes the deal more appetizing is the free addition of a one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen, a cooking assistance app. Just make sure to select the option before checking out. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Amazon's biggest smart display, the second-gen Echo Show with a 10.1-inch screen, is going to be on sale for $150 on Prime Day. That's an $80 discount from its usual $230 price tag, which is not too bad. This is another device Amazon is likely eager to clear out, as its replacement is set to arrive before the holiday season.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Last year on Prime Day, the Echo Show 5 -- the smallest smart display from Amazon -- bottomed out at $50. This year, it's already at $45, or $40.50 if you use a Prime credit card. If you want a display for video chatting, watching Netflix or just using as a smart alarm clock, the Show 5 is a great little gadget. As a bonus, you can also add a Blink Mini smart cam or a TP-Link smart plug for a mere $5. You can also add a one-year subscription to the Food Network Kitchen cooking app for free. This deal was available to all customers late last week, but now seems to be a Prime member exclusive. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Amazon Echo Auto is a clever little device that ports Alexa into your car, letting the voice assistant speak and play music through your stereo. At $30 off, the Echo Auto is a solid deal for anyone wanting to smarten up their non-voice-equipped car. This deal was available to all customers late last week, but now seems to be a Prime member exclusive.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET $19 is a great deal for the most popular Echo speaker of all time, and Amazon is clearly trying to make way for its next generation out in a few weeks. So if you want a great, budget-friendly speaker for the price of a nice meal out (remember those?), you might want to snap this deal up ASAP. Starting on Prime Day, you'll also be able to add a free Lifx Wi-Fi-connected light bulb to the purchase, which significantly improves an already solid deal.

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon's Echo Flex is a clever little gadget, adding Alexa to a modular smart plug design. The plug itself can attach various augmentations, like an LED clock, a motion sensor or a night light. To get this little device, plus all of Alexa's smarts, for only $10, is a solid deal.

Amazon OK, this isn't the cool new 2020 version of the Echo Dot for Kids. And that one may well get a hefty discount next week. But if you do want a kid-friendly Alexa smart speaker, this older version is currently a steal at just $35.





Prime Day deal tips on smart speakers and displays



Amazon just announced a , , and . In the past, Amazon's fall announcements smart home devices -- particularly those being phased out. Last year, the landed at a low $22 on Prime Day, and with a new version coming in a few short weeks, I wouldn't be surprised to see even lower prices. Similarly, the bottomed out at $50, and we might see the third-gen Echo drop to that, too, this year.

smart home devices -- particularly those being phased out. Echo smart displays are already seeing big discounts this year. The will probably drop in cost, as the soon-to-be-released Show 10 Last year, the reached a low price of $50 (that was $40 off), and the second-gen Echo Show ( ) sold for $160 ($70 off) .

. Look for discounts on competitors and preorders. Google's might see some discounts around Prime Day to compete with Amazon's products. In addition, Amazon's newest speakers are open for preorder now, and those devices might see some reductions in price ahead of shipping later this month. The Echo Show 10 isn't available for preorder yet, but I wouldn't be surprised to see preorders open with a promotional price, so keep an eye on .