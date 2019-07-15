Amazon Prime Day 2019 TV and streamer deals: Fire TV Stick for $15, 4K Roku TVs from $280

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to buy a new media streamer or smart TV, with steep discounts on video hardware. Most of the streamers use Amazon's Fire TV system, including the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube, but there's also deals to be had on rival Roku devices. Meanwhile the TVs include Amazon's Fire TV Edition televisions by Toshiba as well as Roku TVs and brand-new 2019 sets by Samsung.

Meanwhile, rival brands and retailers have announced their own deals to challenge Amazon's annual megasale. Vizio has rolled back prices on its TVs and sound bars at Best Buy, Costco and Sam's Club. There's Walmart's ongoing sale, eBay's site-wide Crash Sale and Target's Deal Days summer sale.

Best Prime Day deals on Fire TV and Roku media streamers

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Stick looks like a stick of gum, and at $15 it's almost as cheap. If you want to add smarts to a TV, you're unlikely to find a better deal anywhere. Read the Fire TV Stick review

Sarah Tew/CNET For only $10 more than the basic Fire TV Stick you can upgrade to the 4K version, which incorporates support for Dolby Vision. It's seriously worth the extra money. Read the Fire TV Stick 4K review

Sarah Tew/CNET We like Roku's streamers better than Fire TV because they're more neutral -- they don't push Amazon content as hard -- and for Prime Day Amazon itself is selling our favorite Roku with 4K HDR. Yes it's twice the price of Amazon's 4K stick, but it's still a good deal. Read the Roku Streaming Stick Plus review

Juan Garzon / CNET Available for the lowest price we've seen, the Ultra improves on Roku's stick with a remote finder and a headphone jack built into the clicker itself for private listening -- complete with included JBL headphones. Read the Roku Ultra review

Sarah Tew/CNET Part 4K streamer, part voice assistant, part universal remote, the Fire TV Cube is a good deal at $70. Plug the Cube into your TV and let the onboard Alexa handle the rest. Read the Fire TV Cube review

Sarah Tew/CNET The Recast is Amazon's over-the-air DVR, a fee-free option for cord-cutters looking to record live TV. It normally sells for $230, so this is a huge savings (and by far the lowest price to date). Just take note that you'll need to pair it with an Amazon Fire TV device like one of the sticks above. See the Fire TV Recast review

Best prime day deals on TVs

Sarah Tew/CNET Our favorite smart TV system is made by Roku, and this is the lowest price yet on the 2019 50-inch 50S425. Just like with its streamers, Roku's interface is more neutral than Fire TVs. Read the TCL 50S425 review

Sarah Tew/CNET As expected some of the biggest savings are on Amazon's own Fire TV models like this Toshiba, the latest version with Dolby Vision. We like the similarly priced Roku TV above better, but big Alexa fans might prefer this model for its superior voice support. Read the Toshiba Amazon Fire TV Edition preview

Sarah Tew/CNET This is our favorite TV for the money right now, available for a great price. Its image quality is better than either of the two above, and when you add in the fact that it's, yes, a Roku TV, it gets even more appealing. The 65-incher is a solid deal too at $750 right now, but it has been a lot cheaper. We're linking to the 55-incher below. Read the TCL 55R617 review

With its sleek design and massive list of features, excellent overall image quality -- including deep black levels and plenty of light output -- the 2019 Samsung Q70R is a high-end TV for a better-than-ever midrange price. Read the Samsung Q70 series review

These deals were last updated July 15, 12:30 p.m. PT. They may change by the time you read this.

