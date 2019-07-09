Amazon Prime Day 2019: The best food and food service deals

Amazon

Are you ready for Amazon Prime Day 2019? We're gearing up for the online giant's biggest sale of the year, a two-day extravaganza in which you can score deals on pretty much everything. This year, the team at CNET's sister site Chowhound are particularly looking forward to the insane discounts on our favorite foods, grocery items and food subscription services. With Prime Day only a week away, we've rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day food and grocery deals to purchase as soon as they go live.

Before we get to the sales you won't want to miss, we're giving you the 4-1-1 for Amazon Prime Day and how to navigate your way through two days of monster deals.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2019 will officially begin Monday, July 15 at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET). This Prime Day is the longest yet, lasting for 48 hours -- last year's sales only lasted for 36. The last sales will (probably) end on Wednesday, July 17 at 12 a.m. PT. But with Amazon you never know, so stay tuned for sale extensions on certain items.

How to navigate Amazon Prime Day food and food service deals

During the two-day frenzy that is Prime Day, use this page as your guide to all the best food and grocery deals. We'll be constantly updating this page with the latest deals on food delivery services and the best food products as soon as they happen. We'll also try our best to let you know when sales are extended or if a certain product sells out.

Each sale varies in how long it'll last -- while some products sell out quickly or only last for a few hours, other sales will last the full 48 hours. To guarantee you'll have access to the best steals, make sure to sign up for Amazon Prime today as some sales are members-only. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Food, grocery and food service deals on now at Amazon

Spend $10 at Whole Foods, get a $10 credit at Amazon. One of the deals that's already launched has us super excited to get to the closest Whole Foods. Now through July 16, Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods will receive a $10 Amazon credit to use during Prime Day. There are also crazy price cuts on plenty of groceries at Whole Foods, including discounts on fruit, meat and, most importantly, pints of Ben & Jerry's and Talenti gelato, which gives us even more reason to get to Whole Foods and earn that $10 credit.

One of the deals that's already launched has us super excited to get to the closest Whole Foods. Now through July 16, Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods will receive a $10 Amazon credit to use during Prime Day. There are also crazy price cuts on plenty of groceries at Whole Foods, including discounts on fruit, meat and, most importantly, pints of Ben & Jerry's and Talenti gelato, which gives us even more reason to get to Whole Foods and earn that $10 credit. Get $10 off your Prime Pantry order of $40 or more. Use code PANTRY at checkout and free shipping on Prime Pantry orders over $25 for a limited time.

Other grocery deals on now